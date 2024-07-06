Key Takeaways Some of the Ruby gems are only accessible in specific missions, like C-2 Underground Expedition and C-5 Piece at Last.

Have the Dark-Light Device at the ready since a lot of these gems can be found in hidden toolboxes/chests around Old Clockworks.

There are 13 gems hidden within this location.

As the missions get harder and harder in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, so do the gem locations. Be careful when getting these because some can only be done on certain missions, so be on the lookout as you go through Old Clockworks. Although they might be tricky to find, using this guide will ease all of your troubles (not all of them but hey, no judgment if so). Here are all the gem locations in Old Clockworks:

Ruby Gem 1 - Clockworks Court

Name Location Mission Circle Ruby Clockworks Court (F1) C-1 A Timely Entrance

As you make your debut at Old Clockworks, you will land in Clockworks Court. Open the gate using your flash and follow the train tracks to the right. Once you get to the end of the line, use your Dark-Light Device to reveal a hidden chest. Once you’ve taken care of those pesky Spirit Balls, open the chest and the Circle Ruby will fly over to solid ground, where you can obtain it.

Ruby Gem 2 - Warehouse

Name Location Mission Triangle Ruby Warehouse (F1) C-1 A Timely Entrance

Here’s something to unwrap…literally. Make your way into the Warehouse, which is the first place you’ll enter when you get into the building. Walk over to the back wall of the Warehouse, where you will see some big wooden boxes. Use your Dark-Light Device near the middle backside of the wall, and you will uncover a green ribbon. Grab it with your Poltergust 5000 and go to the left-hand side of the room to the spinning device on the right. Place the ribbon on the device and pull on it, which will unveil the Triangle Ruby.

Ruby Gem 3 - Clock Tower Gate

Name Location Mission Rectangle Ruby Clock Tower Gate (F1) C-1 A Timely Entrance

As soon as you enter the Clock Tower Gate, you’ll notice a ton of sand on the ground. Ignore that. Turn towards the back of the room and shine your Dark-Light Device to uncover a hidden chest. After clearing the Spirit Balls, open the chest to reveal the Rectangle Ruby.

Ruby Gem 4 - Storm Cellar

Name Location Mission Football Ruby Storm Cellar (B1) C-2 Underground Expedition

You can get this gem in either C-2 Underground Expedition or the Bonus Mission. Once you’ve made your way down to the Storm Cellar, go to the left and face the bookshelf there. Move closer to the bed and vacuum the large cloth that is hidden there. There will be a portrait of the Football Ruby on the wall, so all you need to do is shine your Dark-Light Device at it and collect your gem.

Ruby Gem 5 - Canyon Stairs

Name Location Mission Drop Ruby Canyon Stairs (B1) C-2 Underground Expedition

The Canyon Stairs connect the Roundhouse down to Canyon Hall. As you descend the stairs, aim up to the ceiling once you get to the first platform. The Drop Ruby is behind some cobweb, which you will clean up using the vacuum. Continue to vacuum until the ruby is in your hands.

Ruby Gem 6 - Quarry

Name Location Mission Stone Ruby Quarry (B2) C-2 Underground Expedition

This gem is available in C-2 Underground Expedition and the Bonus Mission. Once you’ve made it to the Quarry, which is filled with even more sand (which is rough, coarse and gets everywhere, literally). Find the mine cart to the right of the room and pull on the rope two to three times. Make sure not to put it in the cascading sand, because then you will not be able to get the gem. You want just enough space to make it around the cart, so you can make it into the cave that was in front of it. Inside that cave will be the Stone Ruby.

Ruby Gem 7 - Clockmaker’s Chambers

Name Location Mission Rhombus Ruby Clockmaker’s Chambers (F2) C-3 Roundhouse Brawl

You can only obtain the Rhombus Ruby in C-3 Roundhouse Brawl. Go to the Clockmaster’s Chambers, and you’ll find a sleeping ghost with a gem attached to it. In order to get the gem, you have to wake them up, which can be done by changing the time on the alarm clock. Suck the carpet in the middle of the room, revealing a fan where you can change the time on the clock. Use the Poltergust 5000 to blow on it until the clock reaches 9:00. Defeat the green ghoul and you will get the Rhombus Ruby.

Ruby Gem 8 - Roundhouse

Name Location Mission Star Ruby Roundhouse (F2) C-3 Roundhouse Brawl

As you head to the Roundhouse, there will be a set of beams that you’ll have to cross to get to the other side. Once you’ve crossed those, there is another set of beams a little further down the way. Cross those and head to the left of the room and go towards the front, which will bring you to an area to the right of where the ghost battle will take place. Use your Dark-Light Device and reveal a toolbox at the end of the balcony, which will have the Star Ruby inside.

Ruby Gem 9 - Roundhouse

Name Location Mission Octagon Ruby Roundhouse (F2) C-3 Roundhouse Brawl

We’ve got another one in the Roundhouse! Before entering the boss battle, head down to the lower floor and head left. You’ll find yourself in a small space alongside the Octagon Ruby. Aim the Poltergust 5000 up and vacuum the Ruby that is stuck on the wall.

Ruby Gem 10 - Gear Chamber

Name Location Mission Oval Ruby Gear Chamber (B1) C-5 Piece at Last

This gem can only be obtained in C-5 Piece at Last. After getting rid of all the beetles in the room, look for the ramp of boxes on the right-hand side. Use the Dark-Light Device right in the middle of the ramp, which will reveal a hidden wooden plank. Make your way over to the back of the room, where there will be a shaking wooden door that will transport you to a pocket dimension minigame. The best route to follow is to start along the outer side then go to the middle, which will have a gear for you to bounce over. Follow the route of coins on the right side then get those last coins near the bottom after you’ve bounced over the wall. It is then that you will be rewarded with the Oval Ruby.

Ruby Gem 11 - Maintenance Hub

Name Location Mission Spindle Ruby Maintenance Hub (B1) C-5 Piece at Last

Hope you’re not afraid of falling. Once you’ve made it to the Maintenance Hub, use the Stroboscope to gain access to the lift that’ll take you across the room. While you're being transported, let go of the rope and land onto the ground below. Avoid the mice surrounding the area and go right under the big gear. Use your Dark-Light Device to reveal a hidden toolbox, which will have the Spindle Ruby inside.

Ruby Gem 12 - Service Elevator

Name Location Mission Coffin Ruby Service Elevator (F1) C-5 Piece at Last

This gem is only obtainable in C-5 Piece at Last. You will need Toad to get this gem, so make sure that they’re with you. Head over to the Service Elevator and pull the cloth on the right-hand side of the back of the room, which will reveal a mirror. You may spot the gem from there, but you will need Toad to actually get it. Aim Toad towards the Coffin Ruby and launch them over there to grab the gem for you.

Ruby Gem 13 - Movements

Name Location Mission Mushroom Ruby Movements (F2) C-Boss Showtime

Once you’ve reached C-Boss Showtime, you will be able to get this gem. After getting the gears going and entering Movements, you will find yourself among a lot of gears. Before you make your way to the boss battle, go to the left and find the window there. Use the Poltergust 5000 to vacuum the Mushroom Ruby from its hiding spot outside the window.