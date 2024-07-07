Key Takeaways Secret Mine has 3 Boos to find, unlike the usual 5 per location.

Boofoon requires using the Poltergust 5000 on a curtain and Dark-Light Device on an invisible barrel.

Booger appears after using the Dark-Light Device near a rocking chair, while ParaBoola is found by restoring a kettle and blowing it over the fire.

By this point in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, you’ve met many ghosts and Boos alike, some during your journey and a few off the beaten path. With this being said, Secret Mine has only three Boos, which is bittersweet to think about. Although there aren't a lot of Boos to be found here, they also aren’t going to make it easy for you to find them. Here is where to find all the Boos in Secret Mine:

Boofoon - D-1 Cold Case

Name Health Location Mission Boofoon 35 Terminal (B1) D-1 Cold Case

Toad will be accompanying you while you capture this Boo, so fair warning for those who don’t want to hear Toad screaming the entire time (this is based on experience). On your way to reach Prospector’s Crossing from Terminal, there is a curtain near the back wall. Use your Poltergust 5000 to vacuum the curtain covering the mirror, which will gain laughing remarks from the Boo. To find Boofoon, shine the Dark-Light Device on the invisible barrel, opposite to the mirror. Once you’ve gotten rid of the Spirit Balls, the jester will make their stage debut.

Booger - D-2 Hit Rock Bottom

Name Health Location Mission Booger 35 Chalet (F1) D-2 Hit Rock Bottom

Do you have what it takes to sniff this one out? As you make your way to the Chalet elevator, use the Dark-Light Device near the front left-hand side of the room. A hidden rocking chair will appear, which was there before, if you’ve PICKED it up. Take care of the Spirit Balls around the room and the Booger themselves will come out to introduce themself. Snot what you expected, right?

ParaBoola - D-3 Across the Chasm

Name Health Location Mission ParaBoola 35 Deep Hall (B3) D-3 Across the Chasm

Let’s curve you along the right path for this one. Go inside the Deep Hall and use the Dark-Light Device on the kettle from the firepit, since it has gone missing. Once you’ve restored the kettle, blow it over the fire to kickstart the boiling process, which will change the trajectory of ParaBoola’s plans. See if you can make a parabola as they bounce around the room.