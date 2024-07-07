Key Takeaways Find gems in Secret Mine locations like Smokehouse, Fishing Hut, and Under the Ice.

Collect gems in various missions, like D-1 Cold Case and D-2 Hit Rock Bottom.

Obtain the final gems in Crossroads, Crystal Quarry/Chalet, and High Wires in D-3 Across the Chasm.

In Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, there are some cool places that you get to explore, like Gloomy Manor and Old Clockworks. None of them are as cool (literally) as Secret Mine. With a name like Secret Mine, it’s no wonder that the gem locations would be hard to find. Here’s where you can find all the gems in Secret Mine:

Sapphire Gem 1 - Smokehouse

Name Location Mission Circle Sapphire Smokehouse (F1) D-1 Cold Case

Once you’ve made it into the Smokehouse and taken care of all the enemies inside, go to the back of the room. Use the Dark-Light Device against the wall to reveal a hidden towel rack. After getting rid of the Spirit Balls, vacuum both of the towels from the wall. The Circle Sapphire gem will drop from there and come right into your grasp.

Sapphire Gem 2 - Fishing Hut

Name Location Mission Triangle Sapphire Fishing Hut (F1) D-1 Cold Case

After the cutscene with Boo in the Fishing Hut, move towards the front of the room. Vacuum up the snow with the Poltergust 5000 on the left side. This will reveal the Triangle Sapphire gem. No doubt that gem is going to be cold, which makes Luigi lucky since he's got gloves on.

Sapphire Gem 3 - Under the Ice

Name Location Mission Rectangle Sapphire Under the Ice (B1) D-1 Cold Case

This gem is only available in D–1 Cold Case. After the cutscene with Luigi and Toad falling Under the Ice, make your way to the upper level of the room. With Toad by your side, throw them down the small shaft. Sounds cruel, but Toad is grabbing the Rectangle Sapphire from the lower level. They’ll hold the gem for you as you make your way to the lower level.

Sapphire Gem 4 - High Wires

Name Location Mission Football Sapphire High Wires (B1) D-1 Cold Case

Move to the High Wires and go onto the zip line to the nearest platform. The platform will have a nest on the upper left-hand side, which is where the gem is being kept. In order to get the Football Sapphire, use the Stroboscope to scare away the birds in the nest. Once that’s done, use the Poltergust 5000 to vacuum the gem from the nest.

Sapphire Gem 5 - Airway

Name Location Mission Drop Sapphire Airway (B1) D-1 Cold Case

Once you’ve made it to the Airway, which is done through the Terminal, use the binoculars in front of you. A gem can be found where the air is blowing from. A bat will snatch the gem and drop it into a nearby barrel. To get to the Drop Sapphire, go through the Basin and head to the Airway, where you will go across the rope bridge. Once on the other side, interact with the barrel and the gem will be yours.

Sapphire Gem 6 - Chalet Approach

Name Location Mission Stone Sapphire Chalet Approach (F1) D-2 Hit Rock Bottom

Go outside to the Chalet Approach and find the grill on the left-hand side. There will be a whole chicken on it, which you’ll need to burn, so interact with the grill, and you’ll have yourself some flaming hot chicken. Make your way down the stairs on the right with the chicken, so that you can melt the ice surrounding a portrait of the Stone Sapphire. Once the ice has melted, use your Dark-Light Device on the painting and the gem will come out of the frame.

Sapphire Gem 7 - Prospector’s Crossing

Name Location Mission Rhombus Sapphire Prospector’s Crossing (B1) D-2 Hit Rock Bottom

Once inside Prospector’s Crossing, you will notice that there is a gem buried under the ice. While it might look impossible to get, there’s no need to worry. In order to break the ice, use the Dark-Light Device on the right-hand side to reveal a hanging lantern. Once that has been done, use the Dark-Light Device again on the pickaxe, then spin it to uncover hidden blocks of wood behind the wall. You can use these blocks of wood to break the ice to collect the Rhombus Sapphire.

Sapphire Gem 8 - Skip Slope

Name Location Mission Star Sapphire Skip Slope (B1) D-2 Hit Rock Bottom

Hitting the slopes has never been more fun than this one. As you slide down the Skip Slope, move to the left side and go through the wheel, which can be tricky since you need to get the timing right. Once over there, try and grab the Star Sapphire on the left, where the metal lining is. Don’t worry if you can’t get it on the first attempt, you can start over again with the portal.

Sapphire Gem 9 - Shaft

Name Location Mission Octagon Sapphire Shaft (B2) D-2 Hit Rock Bottom

While the mission is called Hit Rock Bottom, you have to be precise with the landing to get this gem. Make your way to the bottom of the Shaft by using the Poltergust 5000 to turn the gear for the lift. Once you’ve gotten there, pull on the rope, then head up a bit until you find a hole. The hole will have the Octagon Sapphire inside, which can be grabbed by using the vacuum.

Sapphire Gem 10 - Deep Hall

Name Location Mission Oval Sapphire Deep Hall (B3) D-2 Hit Rock Bottom

After putting some of the rocks from the Pit Mine in the Deep Hall, use the Poltergust 5000 and grab a rock. Find the fire pit and set the rock on fire (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was not hurt in the making of this game). Use the flaming rock on the ceiling by aiming it upwards, just above the fire pit. This will melt the ice above you and grant you the Oval Sapphire.

Sapphire Gem 11 - Crossroads

Name Location Mission Spindle Sapphire Crossroads (B1) D-3 Across the Chasm

Once you’ve made it into Crossroads, go through the first portal and use the Dark-Light Device around the same place the frozen key was in the first mission in Secret Mine. The hidden drawer will be on the opposite side of the portal. After collecting the Spirit Balls on the other side, go back through the portal and grab the Spindle Sapphire.

Sapphire Gem 12 - Crystal Quarry/Chalet

Name Location Mission Coffin Sapphire Crystal Quarry (B3) / Chalet (F1) D-3 Across the Chasm

This one is simple to get, since all you have to do is sit on a couch. Get to Crystal Quarry and use the Stroboscope to open the nearby portal. Once activated, go inside the portal, and you’ll find yourself back at the Chalet. Since the portal was higher on the wall, you will fall onto the couch underneath you. The Coffin Sapphire will launch out of the couch and onto the floor.

Sapphire Gem 13 - High Wires

Name Location Mission Mushroom Sapphire High Wires (B1) D-3 Across the Chasm

This gem can only be obtained in D-3 Across the Chasm. When you get access to the hot coal shooter at High Wires, you melt all the frozen elements in the way. Over to the left, there is a half frozen tree, which you’ll need to shoot at. Once the tree falls over, make your way over there and find the crescent moon door once you’ve crossed the broken tree. You will be brought to a pocket dimension minigame, where you will play a timed game of snowball tag with a few ghosts. Dodge their attacks and hit the ghosts with the snowballs in order to win the Mushroom Sapphire.