Key Takeaways Capture 5 Boos in Treacherous Mansion, with varying difficulty levels.

Boolldog found in Underground Lab, Boopa Troopa in Inner Courtyard, Booreaucrat in Dark Age Exhibit, Big Boo in Train Exhibit, and MaraBoo in Aviation Exhibit.

Use Poltergust 5000, complete missions, and utilize Dark-Light Device to reveal hidden areas and Boos.

If you’ve collected all the Boos so far in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, then this is the final stretch! Treacherous Mansion brings five Boos for you to capture, unlike Secret Mine, which had three Boos. Some of these put up more of a fight than the other ones, so be vigilant when tackling these. With this being said, let’s take a look at where you can find all the Boos in Treacherous Mansion:

Boolldog - E-1 Front-Door Key

Name Health Location Mission Boolldog 40 Underground Lab (B2) E-1 Front-Door Key

Once you’ve taken care of the enemies inside the Underground Lab, it's time for you to conduct your own experiment. Use the Poltergust 5000 to turn the valve on the back wall to initiate a shock towards the suit of armor. While they aren’t alive, something will appear from the suit. Boolldog will be ready to play. Sic’ em!

Boopa Troopa - E-2 Double Trouble

Name Health Location Mission Boopa Troopa 35 Inner Courtyard (F1) E-2 Double Trouble

Don’t worry about finding this one on your own, since this Boo comes naturally in the story. Once you’ve gotten the two Toads, make your way to the Inner Courtyard. There will be two cages for you to throw each of the Toads into, which will cause Boopa Troopa to appear. This battle will have other ghosts appear, which will prove to be a bit of a challenge. Be on the lookout for Sneakers!

Booreaucrat - E-3 A Train to Catch

Name Health Location Mission Booreaucrat 40 Dark Age Exhibit (F1) C-1 A Timely Entrance

Make sure to get this Boo before you enter the Train Exhibit. Make your way to the Study room and grab a balloon bulb. Go over to the Dark Age Exhibit and float to the upper level towards the right. Land onto the platform and get the golden bulb, which will initiate a coin-based minigame. After collecting all the coins, find the chest on the platform and release Booreaucrat.

Big Boo - E-4 Ambush Maneuver

Name Location Mission Big Boo Train Exhibit (F2) E-4 Ambush Maneuver

This Boo is found in the mission naturally. Make your way to the Train Exhibit and use the Dark-Light Device towards the back of the room. This will reveal a hidden train engine and Big Boo. Although they might be big, teach them to pick on someone their own size!

MaraBoo - E-5 Paranormal Chaos

Name Health Location Mission MaraBoo 40 Aviation Exhibit (F2) E-5 Paranormal Chaos

Go inside the Aviation Exhibit and go to the middle of the room. Use the Dark-Light Device there, which will reveal the hidden hot air balloon. Get rid of all the Spirit Balls and MaraBoo will make an appearance. Try not to STORK the fire with this one.