Key Takeaways Treacherous Mansion holds a multitude of exhibits, each with its own themes and challenges.

Some of these gems are to be acquired in certain missions, so be on the lookout for those.

The Spindle and Coffin Diamond are rewarded by completing a coin-based timed minigame.

Alas, my fellow ghostbusters, we have reached the last stop on our journey in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD. This new frontier that we reach is the Treacherous Mansion, which, judging by the name itself, holds challenges that will test our skills and patience (at times). Among the chaos, there are still gems to collect in this mansion, so utilize this guide wisely. Here’s where to find all the Diamond gems in Treacherous Mansion:

Diamond Gem 1 - Underground Lab

Name Location Mission Circle Diamond Underground Lab (B2) E-1 Front-Door Key

As you enter the Underground Lab, there will be a cutscene of two Greenies electrocuting a suit of armor. Once you’ve taken care of the ghosts in the room, you’ll need to recreate their experiment by blowing on the wheel to electrocute the suit of armor again. A Boo (Boolldog) will pop out and bark at you. After capturing the Boo, grab the helmet with the Poltergust 5000 and aim it at the jar on the right-hand side, which will have the Circle Diamond inside.

Diamond Gem 2 - Haunted Catacombs

Name Location Mission Triangle Diamond Haunted Catacombs (B2) E-1 Front-Door Key

Once you exit the Underground Lab, you’ll find yourself in the Haunted Catacombs. While you are there to chase down Polterpup, there are gems in this area that you’ll want to find beforehand. Look for the suit of armor with the sword and interact with it. Find out where the sword is pointing and follow that direction to the next corridor. The last area doesn’t have one present, which is because it is hidden! After using the Dark-Light Device and going through to the next corridor, you’ll find a painting on the wall of a ball of web. Get that ball of web, light it on fire, then make your way back to the wall of web near the back. That is where you’ll grab the Triangle Diamond.

Diamond Gem 3 - Cliffside

Name Location Mission Rectangle Diamond Cliffside (B2) E-1 Front-Door Key

If you are reading this after getting the Triangle Diamond, stay where you are! If not, follow the direction of the swords from the suits of armor until you find the corridor with the webs on the back wall. Make your way to the front of the room and take a right, which will lead you to a door to Cliffside. As soon as you make it there, you’ll spot the Rectangle Diamond hanging on a vine, which can be removed by using your Poltergust 5000.

Diamond Gem 4 - Front Entrance

Name Location Mission Football Diamond Front Entrance (F1) E-2 Double Trouble

As soon as you make it to E-2 Double Trouble, you’ll be able to go inside this enormous Mansion. The first stop is at the Front Entrance, where you will find the next gem. Go to the Gargoyle statue on the right and use the Dark-Light Device to reveal a hidden chain. Pull on it and the staircase in the middle will move away, presenting you with a vault that can be accessed by flashing your Stroboscope at it. Before you can get your hands on the Football Diamond, you’ll have to face a few enemies that stand in your way of scoring a touchdown.

Diamond Gem 5 - Restrooms

Name Location Mission Drop Diamond Restrooms (F1) E-2 Double Trouble

Go to the Grand East and walk to the end of the left side of the hallway. Use your Dark-Light Device at the back of the wall to reveal a door leading to the Restrooms. Once inside, go to the toilet and pull on the chain, which will bring the Drop Diamond out of its hiding spot. Please wash your hands after picking the gem up.

Diamond Gem 6 - Gargoyle Roof

Name Location Mission Stone Diamond Gargoyle Roof (F3) E-2 Double Trouble

Enter the Ice Age Exhibit and go to the Mammoth in the middle of the room. Pull on its trunk, and you’ll be shot up to the Gargoyle Roof. Once there, you’ll notice stars in the sky creating a bigger star. With the constellation being incomplete, you’ll have to use the stars around the room and shoot them into the empty spaces. Those spots can be found in the gargoyle’s mouth, on the ground and floating in the sky. After completing the constellation, you will be rewarded with the Stone Diamond.

Diamond Gem 7 - Ancient Exhibit

Name Location Mission Rhombus Diamond Ancient Exhibit (F1) E-2 Double Trouble

To start, find the bucket in the Dark-Age Exhibit, which will be given to you after defeating a Greenie who wore the bucket as armor. Make your way to the Jungle Exhibit and fill it with water from the waterfall on the lower level. Make your way to the Ancient Exhibit from there and go to the upper floor to the left-hand side. There will be a seedling waiting to be watered there. Once watered, the seedling will turn into a flower, which, if flashed, will give you the Rhombus Diamond.

Diamond Gem 8 - Aviation Exhibit

Name Location Mission Star Diamond Aviation Exhibit (F2) E-3 A Train to Catch

Soar over to the Aviation Exhibit to find the next gem. Pull on the heavy bags tied to the hot air balloon, which will first bring forth a few enemies to get rid of. Once that has been done, the other heavy bag will reveal the Star Diamond.

Diamond Gem 9 - Nautical Exhibit

Name Location Mission Octagon Diamond Nautical Exhibit (F2) E-3 A Train to Catch

There are two ways you can go about getting this gem. The first is going through the portal and grabbing the bucket from wherever you left it, or you can grab a log from the Jungle Exhibit. Once you’ve gotten your object, place it on the left of the ship, opposite the steering wheel, and lower the helm. This will reveal a hidden room where you will find a chest containing the Octagon Diamond inside. You are now another step closer to becoming a pirate!

Diamond Gem 10 - Dark Age Exhibit

Name Location Mission Oval Diamond Dark Age Exhibit (F1) E-3 A Train to Catch

Go to the Study room and grab one of the balloon bulbs from there. When you get back to the Front Entrance, where you will use it to float up to the right-side of the room. Find the gargoyle with a blue book in its mouth, which you can grab by using the Stroboscope to flash it. Once you’ve gotten the book, bring it to the Dark Age Exhibit, and place it inside the bookshelf in the middle of the room. This will reveal the Oval Diamond for you to put into your collection.

Diamond Gem 11 - Jungle Exhibit

Name Location Mission Spindle Diamond Jungle Exhibit (F2) E-3 A Train to Catch

You can only get this gem in E-3 A Train to Catch. As similar to the previous gem, make your way to the Study to get a balloon bulb. Once you’ve acquired that, go through the portal and move to the Jungle Exhibit. Use the balloon to float to the upper left side of the room, where there will be a platform for you to land on. Find the golden bulb and grab it. This will start a time-based minigame in which you’ll have to collect all the coins in the time span given. Once you’ve done that, the Spindle Diamond will be rewarded to you on the upper right-hand side of the room, inside a chest.

Diamond Gem 12 - Ice Age Exhibit

Name Location Mission Coffin Diamond Ice Age Exhibit (F2) E-3 A Train to Catch

You can only get this gem in E-3 A Train to Catch. This gem also required you to make a stop in the Study room to grab a balloon bulb. Make your way to the Ice Age Exhibit and float to the upper left side of the room, where there will be a platform. Similarly to the previous gem, there will be a golden balloon bulb, which will start a time-based coin-collecting minigame. Once you’ve gotten all the coins, head back to the upper left platform to open the chest that has the Coffin Diamond inside.

Diamond Gem 13 - Train Exhibit

Name Location Mission Mushroom Diamond Train Exhibit (F2) E-3 A Train to Catch

Once inside the Train Exhibit and have gotten rid of all the ghosts, go to the middle of the track and flash your Dark-Light Device. After collecting the Spirit Balls, a large train will be brought into the room. While the train moves on its own, you are still the conductor of collecting gems, considering once the ride stops, you’ve acquired the Mushroom Diamond. With all the gems in your grasp, it should be a kaBOOST of confidence!