Key Takeaways Face off against the Eerie Staircase and the Boss in this final Haunted Towers mission.

Unlit torches on stairs indicate safe passage up the Eerie Staircase.

Boss battle with Harsh Possessor (Tree House Stairs), requiring careful planning and dodging.

If there’s one thing about Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD that makes it challenging, it’s having to start over again from the top. Most likely, it’s more towards the missions, but in this case, it’s the stairs in Haunted Towers. As we have learned, never second guess a staircase because it might sweep you off your feet as soon as you reach the top. While B-Boss: Tree Topping looks daunting to attempt, you’re going to have to step up to the plate for this in order to make your way to the top and defeat the Harsh Possessor (Tree House Stairs).

Once you’ve gotten the special key, Professor E. Gadd will explain to you where the Dark Moon fragment is, which will be located at the Tree House in Haunted Towers. The professor warns you about powerful signals coming from inside the Tree House, but we can handle it…maybe. With the key in your possession, you will be transported to F4 of the Hollow Tree, where you will open the door and witness the endless sea of blue-lighted stairs leading to the Tree House.

The Eerie Staircase

Close

There are three sets of stairs with only one of them being real. Your first attempt at the Eerie Staircase will result in you sliding back to the base, where you’ll have to face a Greenie, which is simple enough. After you’ve taken care of the ghost, notice how some of the torchlights aren’t lit up. While it might look like it hasn't been rendered, they are actually your key to making it up the right set of stairs. You might not be able to pick out every single unlit torch from the bottom, but you’ll have an idea of where to go once you make your way back up.

No worries if you fall all the way down, once you’ve defeated the ghost, you’ll see that one of the three sets of stairs has their torches lit, signaling that it's safe to go up. Take your time as you climb back to where you were before, since the unlit torches will reignite once you get closer to them. There isn’t much trial and error as you would expect given the extinguished torches that can be seen up ahead. Make sure to memorize which set of stairs to go up and how many real stairs you can see from your location.

Once you’ve made it to the top, prepare yourself for the boss battle. The boss itself isn’t difficult, but remember that if you die, you’ll have to start from the top (or bottom, in this case), so stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings. Make your way to the Tree House and go to the stairs leading to it. You’ll soon be faced with the Harsh Possessor, who has taken disguise behind a living set of Tree House Stairs.

Harsh Possessor (Tree House Stairs)

Close

In the first phase, the Tree House Stairs are slow, making planning easier to adjust to when it comes to dodging its running attacks. When it leaps into the air, look for its shadow on the ground to spot its location. Once it’s down, make your way to the back end of the stairs and find the rope hanging off from there. Pull the rope with the Poltergust 5000 until the Harsh Possessor reveals itself. Similarly to Gloomy Manor’s boss battle, the Possessor will build a shield around itself and charge towards you. Since there are walls in the area, the ghost will eventually knock itself out, giving you the prime opportunity to vacuum up the Possessor.

The second and third phases will see the Tree House Stairs getting progressively faster and will start to shoot blue fire from its eyes. Like the first phase, be on the lookout for where it's aiming and dodging accordingly. Pull the rope when it’s unconscious and drag the Possessor from of the stairs. After the third phase, you will finish off the Harsh Possessor and restore the stairs to their original glory. Go up those stairs without fear and grab the Dark Moon fragment! It’s time to go to the next location: Old Clockworks!