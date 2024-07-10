Key Takeaways Face a bunch of enemies in a time-based boss challenge in Luigi's Mansion 2 HD.

Look for sand prints when dealing with Sneakers and visible ghosts when dealing with Greenies with Weapons and Shields.

Increasing difficulty as the hours progress, face the Possessor every fourth hour.

At this point in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, you’ve gone through a lot of ghosts, picked up gems, captured Boos and had to endure a never-ending staircase. You know the saying ‘time heals all wounds’? Well, this next boss battle will bring some enemies that are sure to make moving forward seem impossible. In C-Boss: Showtime, you’ll have to face off against the Overset Possessor (Belfry Clock), which will hand over a bunch of enemies in a time-based challenge. Here is what you need to know about this all-time boss battle.

Professor E. Gadd has assigned you to go put the missing pieces of the Clock Tower back together in order to get the Dark Moon fragment. Before you go over to Old Clockworks again, he shows us a picture of what was going on behind the Clock Tower Gate, in which we see another Possessor with the fragment inside of it. The ghosts are heading over to the top of the tower, which means that we are going to make an entrance there. Also, Mario has been kidnapped!

Clock Tower Gate/Movements

Once you’ve been transported to Clock Tower Gate, make your way over to the clock in the back of the room, right in the middle. After you’ve put the hands back onto the clock, you’ll have to use the Poltergust 5000 to change the time. To solve this puzzle, go to the right of the room and peek into the crack in the wall, which will show a clock with 7:30 on it in the bottom right corner. For a bigger reference, there are three gears with a 7, a 3 and a 0 on them. Blow the wheel until the small hand is a little past 7 and the bigger hand is pointing down. The clock will rise, and you’ll be able to enter Movements.

On your ascent, find the smaller gears to blow on, since those are the ones that’ll bring you up to your destination. Once you’ve reached the door, you’ll enter Belfry, which is a room you’ll not get too familiar with once you get to the ladder. Let’s just say that the climb to the top didn’t require you to climb at all! During the cutscene, you’ll meet the Overset Possessor, which will take control over the clock underneath you.

You will go through a time trial where you’ll face one or more opponents every hour of the clock. You must finish each challenge before the minute hand strikes 12 o’clock, which will reset the enemies from the same challenge. If you are running behind, you can use the Poltergust to blow the hands back to get more time on your hands. When the clock reaches 4, 8 and 12, you’ll face the Possessor, so make sure to dodge their charges and vacuum them when they’re unconscious. The trail is composed of 12 trials, all of which you must pass in order to gain the Dark Moon fragment. Here are the hourly trails:

All Hourly Trials

Hour Trial 1 o’clock 1 Greenie 2 o’clock 3 Greenies 3 o’clock 5 Greenies 4 o’clock 2 Slammers 5 o’clock Flying Sand Beetles 6 o’clock 3 Sneakers 7 o’clock 3 Greenies w/ Weapons and Shields 8 o’clock 3 Mummies 9 o’clock Flying Sand Beetles 10 o’clock 5 Creepers 11 o’clock Exploding Robots 12 o’clock Greenie, Exploding Robots, Sneaker, Flying Sand Beetles, Slammer, Greenie w/ Weapon and Shield

As you can see, the level of difficulty increases as the trials move on, so keep track of your health and be aware of your surroundings. For the Sneakers, look at the sand to track their movements. For the Greenies with the Weapons and Shields, dodge their attacks and flash them when they are visible and reload from their attack.

Close

Exploding Robots can be easy to trigger but hard to run away from, so try and flash them all at once, if possible, and get around the hand so that it makes it harder for the robots to make it over to you. The last one combines all the enemies you’ve faced, so dodge whenever necessary and don’t be afraid to let go of ghosts if you're having trouble controlling them. Whittle them down and vacuum them up when the opportunity comes your way.

As you reach the final hour and have defeated the enemies, you’ll once again face off against the Overset Possessor. Again, dodge its charges, which are more frequent than the other boss battles, and when it gets stunned, flash your Stroboscope at it and vacuum it up. For your efforts, you’ll be rewarded with the Dark Moon fragment and will be able to move onto the next location: Secret Mine.