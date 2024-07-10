Key Takeaways Control a hot bomb shooter to hit ice blocks on the Ice Monster's face.

Aim and shoot bombs with timing and environmental awareness.

Dodge portal attacks and defeat the Possessor Ghost to gain the Dark Moon piece.

In Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, you’ll have your fair share of boss battles, ranging from simple to complex. One of those complex bosses is none other than the Shrewd Possessor (Ice Monster). There are a lot of elements that make up this boss battle, ranging from projectiles to dodging attacks. Here is a guide to getting through D-2 Boss Chilly Ride.

Related Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD: All Secret Mine Gem Locations Coal Mine? More like cold Mine! Here’s a guide of all the gem locations of Secret Mine in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD.

Professor E. Gadd will transport you to Workshop Landing, so no worries about having to travel to the location. The balance bars are covered with ice, so there isn’t anywhere else you can go except through the door on the left-hand side. Use the Stroboscope to shine the mechanism and the door will be unlocked. As soon as you enter the room, you’ll be greeted with a cutscene showcasing the Shrewd Possessor and, eventually, the Ice Monster Boss.

First Phase

For the first half of this section, you’ll be in control of a hot coal shooter which you used from the Gondola in D-3 Across the Chasm. This time, however, you are seated upon a hot bomb shooter and are sliding down an ice pit. There are eight ice blocks that you’ll have to hit on the Ice Monsters' face. He won’t be moving too fast at the start, so just before the ice block enters your scope. Try to get the center blocks out of the way, since those will be trickier to nail as he moves back.

As you continue to blow up a piece of ice, the Ice Monster will get farther away from where you are, which makes your aim a bit more complicated to land. There are a few ways to make sure you hit the target, which are by being creative with the environment and early timing. To start, use the surrounding walls to bounce the hot bomb from. Make a judgment based on the speed the Monster is going and how far he is in comparison to where you are. The farther he is, the more open you can be with your aiming. You can experiment with it as you continue to attack.

Related Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD: All Secret Mine Boo Locations This’ll send chills up your spine. Here’s how to find all the Boos in Secret Mine in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD.

Timing is critical for those on the bottom, considering you’ll aim lower when trying to hit those places. The further away he gets, the sooner you’ll need to shoot the bomb. Personally, when he has two to three ice blocks on him, shoot about a beat after it passes your scope. This will give the bomb some time to reach the Monster and hit the block. A word of caution would be to slow down the amount of bombs you’re shooting, since the machine can heat up and cause you to start the mission over again. When you see the shooter turning red, stop using it.

Second and Third Phase

Close

Once you’ve landed all the blows, shoot a bomb into his mouth, launching him into a literal spiral and crashing the Shrewd Possessor out of its icy form. From here, dodge his three portal attacks and flash him in order to vacuum his shell off of him. The second phase will introduce nine ice blocks, two in the middle and seven on the sides. As previously stated, hit the middle before he begins to move away from you. The third phase will see him with ten pieces, three in the middle and seven on the sides. Be patient with your aims and be decisive as to where to shoot them.

If you don’t get all the blocks in time, the Ice Monster will regenerate all the blocks back. This can be frustrating at times, but know that you’ll get better each time. Also, when more blocks are added, don’t get carried away with the amount. You can land a blow for two blocks at the same time if you hit in the middle of the two.

If you follow these steps, you will find yourself finishing off the Possessor Ghost and collecting the Dark Moon Fragment. Completing this mission will unveil a bonus level for those who got all the Boos in Secret Mine, as well as a new location, which will be Treacherous Mansion. You’re just about finished with your journey, so get yourselves ready for the last ride!