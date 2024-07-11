Key Takeaways Defeat enemies on the Terrace to access the portal where King Boo releases enemies and retrieve the Dark Moon fragment.

The Tough Possessor splits into two knights, then three in the first two phases, so use the carpets to trip them at the same time.

Final battle: Possessor splits into four, takes control of armor. Vacuuming two carpets around the same time will bring down the Knightmare.

If you are checking this Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD guide out after playing the last mission, I am proud of you. You beat over 50 ghosts in that last mission and, by the looks of it, you’re still standing strong! The endgame is near and in this boss battle, you’ll have to suit up and prepare for medieval combat. That was a joke, but you are going to face off against the Tough Possessor (Knightmare) and you’ll need to get yourself set for battle. Here’s your guide for E-Boss: Stop the Knightmare.

After you’ve defeated the enemies on the Terrace in Treacherous Mansion, Professor E. Gadd will transport you back to the Lab to talk to you about the portal. As shown, the portal is where King Boo releases all the enemies from and enters it himself before the last mission. There is no other place to find the Dark Moon fragment other than inside the portal itself. The professor will send you to the Terrace, where you’ll be swept off your feet (literally) and brought into the portal through its force.

First Phase

Close

Lo and behold, the room you enter has the Dark Moon fragment that we are searching for! You’ll have the chance to walk towards the piece yourself, which can be found in the back of the room, in the hands of the knight. As you get to the knight, you’ll reach for the fragment only to be met by the Tough Possessor. In the case of this ghost, they split themselves in two, taking control over two knights, one from the right and one from the left. It is at this moment that the boss battle begins.

As you face these knights, remember the time at Treacherous Mansion where you had to fight a knight in the Catacombs. In that situation, you use the carpet on the floor to sweep them off their feet and onto the floor. Similar situation to this one, but instead of dealing with one, you’ve got two. If you take only one, the other will rebuild its partner, so you’ll have to get them on the same carpet in order to bring the Possessor out of its hard shell. Dodge its charges and vacuum it up at full capacity to move onto the next phase.

Second and Third Phase

Close

In this next part, you’ll be dealing with three knights, since the Possessor has now split into three copies. This might look challenging to do, but you’ll need to attempt the same thing you did in the previous phase, which is to pull the carpet from underneath them. When dealing with this many knights, make sure to dodge their attacks and keep them around the carpet area. You’ll have to get all three of them onto the same carpet, rip the carpet from underneath them and bring out the Tough Possessor. Its copies will be present, so dodge their attacks as well. When it charges, there will be electric strikes on the floor, so don’t get too close to the ghost.

Once you’ve captured the Possessor for the second time, they’ll split into four and wind up taking control of a massive suit of armor. You’ll have to be quick on your feet (no pun intended) when tripping over the daunted haunted knight. The key is to get both feet on two different carpets and pull the carpet from underneath them at or around the same time. The boot will stomp about three times before it settles, so aim to go near a carpet on that final slam. Be aware that there will be a giant sword carving the ground, so stay on the carpet when the sword is brought out.

If you time everything just right (or left, depending on what foot you trip first), you should be able to knock the knight off balance and run over to the other carpet to bring the behemoth down. Once that has been accomplished, you’ll face off against the Tough Possessor for the last time and capture them for good. Grab that Dark Moon fragment and celebrate your victory! Well, maybe hold off on that until the next mission is over…