Key Takeaways The final boss battle against King Boo requires you to think on your feet and be strategic with your approach.

Use spikey balls around the ring to attack King Boo in both phases of the battle.

The final phase involves dodging obstacles and capturing King Boo to restore peace to Evershade Valley.

After you’ve gotten the last Dark Moon fragment at Treacherous Mansion in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, you’ve probably realized that this might not be the end of the eerie madness that has flooded Evershade Valley. That’s right, you’ve got one more boss battle to do, and it’s with our hidden main antagonist, King Boo! As daunting as it sounds, you won’t need to fret because we’ve got a guide for you to use when facing the final boss of the game. Here’s what you’ll need to know for F-Boss: A Nightmare to Remember:

This mission immediately leads to the last boss mission at Treacherous Mansion, so although your plan was to be transported to the Lab with the fragment, Professor E. Gadd finds that only the Dark Moon piece made it. You’ll find yourself inside a nightmare-ish boxing ring alongside a portrait of Mario, who has been trapped inside the frame. As you approach the portrait, King Boo will reveal himself and explain his revenge story to you (in the first installment, Luigi put King Boo into a painting). This will lead into the start of the final boss fight.

First Phase

In the first phase of this battle, King Boo will lurk around the ring, then lift and crash into the ground, causing a shockwave, which you should avoid. Inside the ring, there will be three spikey balls that’ll bounce up into the air whenever King Boo slams into the ground, which can be used to cause damage to you or to King Boo. In order to attack, lure him directly under the shadow of a spikey ball, so that once it lands, it’ll hit him on the head. In order to stop him in his tracks, shine your light in his eyes so he doesn’t move away from his location. Once you’ve done this, flash and wrangle him at the maximum level into the Poltergust 5000.

This part can be tricky given the spikey balls are of different sizes and roll to whatever side has the most weight. Charging the Poltergust to the max is the only way you’ll be able to move onto the next part of the phase. After wrangling him up, he’ll pop back out and send you to a large hallway full of obstacles. You’ll have to run through the hallway, dodging any obstacle that stands in your way. You’ll have to be thinking on your feet, given that King Boo will be right behind you and cause damage if you’re too slow.

Second Phase

Once you’ve reached the end of the hallway, you’ll be back in the ring with King Boo and things will take a shocking turn. King Boo will release waves of lightning across the ring, and you’ll have to avoid the glowing tiles on the ground. As the phase progresses, some tiles will turn into ice and sand-covered ones, but the placements are randomly generated. The same process for capturing King Boo is the same as the last time with the spikey balls, but movement is limited given the environment.

Before the final phase, you’ll be sent back to the hallway, but it’ll be more hectic than the last go around. Look ahead when moving forward for different element challenges and blocked passageways. If you want a visualization of what is inside the hallway, it’s a combination of all the environments you’ve been in but on a smaller scale. They didn’t TILE it down with this one!

Final Phase

The final phase is an amped-up version of the last boxing round. All but one tile will be lit, so make haste when moving to the safe space. The environment will still be dangerous, spikes will also appear on the ground, so make sure to avoid those when wrangling King Boo. Again, after his slam into the ground, lure him underneath the shadow of the falling spikey ball, then wrangle him up once he’s gone unconscious. This will be a long process, but don’t lose hope! Once you’ve gotten his HP down to zero, you’ll vacuum him up for good! Well, that is until the next installment, of course (slight spoiler here).

Once you’ve captured King Boo, you’re transported back to the Terrace and will meet up with Professor E. Gadd, who transports himself to Treacherous Mansion to find you. You’ll free Mario from his painting, and you’ll restore the Dark Moon, bringing the ghosts back into reality after being under a spell. In the end, peace is restored to the Valley and our characters find themselves in a less-spooky situation, except for Luigi, who has adopted the adorable Polterpup.

