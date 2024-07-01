Key Takeaways Luigi's Mansion 2 HD tops UK sales chart, surpassing Elden Ring.

The Nintendo Switch's Luigi's Mansion 2 HD has spooked its way up to the top position of the UK games sales chart this week, according to GFK Entertainment. It beat out Bandai Namco and From Software's Elden Ring, which launched its DLC last week to great acclaim.

GFK Entertainment measures recent sales data and then ranks the Top 40 best-selling games in the UK region. According to the research company, through a press release, the top 10 include:

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Elden Ring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition Minecraft Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mario's friendly rival Sonic barely missed the Top 10 with Sonic Superstars at the 11th spot. Last week, EA Sports FC 24 took the top spot, likely due to the currently ongoing Euro 2024 football tournament.

The Mario series is incredibly successful, but it is a surprise to see Luigi's Mansion 2 HD take the top spot in the UK this week. It has received decent reviews by critics with an overall 78 Metacritic rating. It's arguably the worst in the trilogy.

"The problem with [Luigi's Mansion 2] is that eventually the game boils down to 'poke everything,'" said our review for the original 3DS release. "Check all the furniture, strobe all devices and plants, send a blast of air towards anything fan-like, and throw a little black light around for good measure." It also mentioned the original controls were flawed; hopefully, the new HD release on Switch fixed those issues.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Holds On

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is also holding well in the UK charts. Last week, it was at the 5th position and it is now 8th. This RPG remake has been critically praised by many.

"Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is still, after all these years, the prime example of Paper Mario at its very best," said our review for the 2024 release. "Its writing is still funny, its characters are quirky and fun in ways that they just aren’t in other Nintendo games, its combat is simple yet deep enough to stay interesting throughout, and it’s a visual and aural treat thanks to all the enhancements made by Intelligent Systems."

This won't be the last Mario-franchise game Nintendo Switch owners are getting this year. Mario & Luigi: Brothership is an all-new sequel to the RPG spinoff series. The iconic duo will be exploring Concordia, fighting enemies in tropical isles and busy cities. It will be launched on November 7.