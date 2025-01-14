Whether someone first experienced Lunar on Sega CD or PlayStation, the announcement for Lunar Remastered Collection was an exciting one for fans of the JRPG classics Lunar: The Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete. GungHo Online Entertainment America announced today that Lunar Remastered Collection will be launching on April 18 for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. Lunar Remastered collection will be receiving both physical and digital editions. Digital editions will be priced at $49.99 USD / €49.99 EUR. Physical editions in America will be priced at $54.99 and will be available exclusively through Amazon. European physical editions for PlayStation 4 and Switch will cost €54.99 and will be available through Clear River Games. The physical editions will feature reversible covers showcasing new art for Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete, both illustrated by Toshiyuki Kubooka.

Remastered Classics

Lunar Remastered Collection will be enhanced remasters of the PlayStation editions of the two Lunar games. This remastered edition will include a new English voice over, wide-screen support, high-defintion pixel and animated art, and quality-of-life updates, such as customizable battle and strategy settings for streamlined combat. In addition to English and Japanese voice over options, French and German have been added as well, making Lunar Remastered Collection accessible to more RPG fans all over the world.

Lunar is known for having strategic turn-based combat. Unlike many other popular turn-based RPGs of the early '90s, battles in Lunar take a character's speed, distance, position, and attack range into consideration when determining their effectiveness in battle. Battles were fully voiced, and in the upcoming remaster can be voiced in a variety of languages, adding a new life to each encounter. Stylized animated sequences also bring the story to life, which were groundbreaking at the original launch and still look great today. Nostalgia is a powerful motivator to play classic games, and Lunar Remastered Collection is aware of this. Players will have the choice to play in a remastered mode that supports widescreen aspect ratios, revamped pixel art and high-definition animated cutscenes, or they can play classic mode to experience Lunar how it was on the original PlayStation. Some quality of life improvements include the option to speed up the battle and new options for battle strategy to streamline combat.

