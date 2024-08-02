Key Takeaways Mahomes leads the 99 Club in Madden NFL 25, joined by McCaffrey, Kelce, Williams, and Hill in the elite group of players.

Rating discussions escalate with surprises like Stroud at 81, Tua at 88, and Lawrence at 77. Rookie QBs also make their mark.

Linebackers are deep with Warner and Watt at 97, Smith at 94, and Davis at 9

Superstar X-Factors shine in Madden NFL 25.

Today, EA revealed both the quarterback ratings and the linebacker ratings for Madden NFL 25. The game is slated to release on August 16 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Headlining the quarterbacks is another 99 Club member and a defending Super Bowl Champion. Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes will be the best quarterback in Madden NFL 25. The player received his own dive-throw animation in last year's game, and while nothing similar has been announced yet, Mahomes will truly have an advantage as he seeks yet another rings in the current NFL dynasty.

The Five 99 Clubbers

There will be five members of the 99 Club this year that includes Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Travis Kelce, Trent Williams and Tyreek Hill. Four players are on the heels of this including Justin Jefferson, Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett and Lamar Jackson. Lamar will be the second best quarterback in Madden NFL 25, and then a steep drop off in ratings down to Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow coming in at a 93. Trent Willliams, who is the offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, is the only member of the 99 Club without a Superstar X-Factor.

The Big Ratings Discussion

Players and fans have been very vocal about these ratings reveal for the game throughout this week. The quarterbacks will further push this discussion as Josh Allen at a 92 is the cap on the first four quarterbacks with Superstar X-Factors. Dak Prescott is the first quarterback in the ratings to not have a X-Factor as he clocks in at 90. The next few ratings get really murky with Tua Tagovailoa at an 88, Justin Herber at an 87, Jalen Hurts at an 86 (has a Superstar X-Factor), and Brock Purdy at an 84. Here's the big surprise: CJ Stroud comes in at only an 81.

Stroud is behind Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford at an 83, Kirk Cousins at an 84 and Jared Goff at an 82. Jordan Love also is surprisingly low at just an 81. Trevor Lawrence from Jacksonville is only a 77 despite having to carry the team when healthy last year. The highest rated rookie quarterback is Chicago Bears Caleb Williams at 76. The other top quarterbacks selected this year, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, are at a 74. These are all ahead of Bryce Young, who enters year two at a 73. Anthony Richardson, who missed most of his rookie campaign, is also at a 74.

Linebackers are Deep

There will be a good bit of linebackers rated 80 and above this year. Linebackers are headlined by San Francisco 49ers Fred Warner at a 97 overall and TJ Watt with the same. Roquan Smith of the Baltimore Ravens comes in at 94 followed by New Orleans Saints Demario Davis at 92. Josh Allen of Jacksonville comes in at a 91, as all of these players have Superstar X-Factors. Lavonte David of Tampa and Matt Milano of the Bills also have Superstar X-Factors despite lower ratings of 90 and 87. C.J. Mosley and Khalil Mack round out the linebackers who are rated 90 and above. You can check out every player rating in Madden NFL 25 here.