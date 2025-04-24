The NFL Draft takes place the same day that EA SPORTS has officially announced release dates. Also, SURPRISE! Madden NFL 26 and College Football 26 are confirmed for release this summer. A teaser trailer with some Easter Eggs was released alongside this. No information was directly reported about either title, and the platforms weren't even confirmed until afterwards. What is known is that Madden NFL 26 will release on August 14 and College Football 26 will release on July 10. What has been announced is the return of the MVP Bundle including both games for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.

The Call Announcement Trailer

The Call will air during the NFL Draft this weekend as it takes place on ABC/ESPN and the NFL Network with their own crews. The Call is a special trailer that can be seen above that highlights a player's journey from high school to NFL legend. The player receives that call they've waited their entire life to get, as many will during the draft. There is a good chance this is a foreshadow of that to expect in each game.

Both of these series are familiar with both narrative modes and with career modes. Both versions had a career mode last year that intertwined with each other, and the series has had deeper roots in the past with both of these modes. You can expect the career mode will be tied together in both games this year, as well, but nothing has officially been confirmed.

Early Pre-Order Bonus for the Bundle

Those who pre-order the EA SPORTS MVP Bundle, which includes both of these games, by Tuesday, April 29 will receive a bonus. There is a Limited Time On The Clock Pack featuring a 99 OVR Travis Hunter for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 for both Madden NFL 25 and College Football 25. This also includes both Deluxe Editions of the games and three-day early access to both. This is Digital only and retails for $149.99.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be receiving Madden NFL 26, but not College Football 26.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be receiving Madden NFL 26, but not College Football 26. The announcement for these pre-orders may have been pushed up to coincide with the pre-orders of the Nintendo Switch 2, which started today. So there won't be a MVP Bundle on this platform because College Football 26 won't be on it. The game still can be pre-ordered and it retails for $69.99, the same prices as the other platforms.