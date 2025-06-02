Despite the position being undervalued for the last ten years, the return of the running back is officially happening in the NFL. Last year, Christian McCaffrey was on the cover of Madden NFL 25. This was the first time a running back had been featured since Peyton Hillis. While McCaffrey's season didn't go so well, running back saw a revitalization last year as an increased amount of touchdowns came from the running position. After going years in between having this position featured, it's now back-to-back on Madden covers. Philadelphia Eagles running back, and now Super Bowl Champion, Saquan Barkley will be featured on two different cover of Madden NFL 26.

“Starring on the cover of Madden NFL 26 and being named to the Madden NFL ‘99 Club’ are both dreams come true,” said Barkley. “I’m grateful to my teammates, coaches, and Eagles fans for their support, and I can’t wait to hit the field again to give Madden players more highlight-reel moments in Madden NFL 26.”

Two Familiar Running Backs

Saquan Barkley revitalized his career by leaving the New York Giants prior to last season and joining the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley had a stellar season prior to the move after having an injury-plagued career up to that point. Barkley was drafted the same year as Christian McCaffrey, who have been on the cover of the last two Madden games. For this version, the covers will be different for the Standard Edition and for the Deluxe Edition. Both running backs started in the 99 Club for their cover years.