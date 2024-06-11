Key Takeaways Christian McCaffrey is a first-time cover athlete for Madden NFL 25, chosen for his explosive playing style and recent achievements.

Running back legacies on the Madden cover include Barry Sanders, Eddie George, and Adrian Peterson. McCaffrey is the first RB since Madden 14.

Different editions of Madden NFL 25 are available, with special items and early access included in the Deluxe Edition and MVP Bundle.

Today, EA SPORTS has officially revealed the cover athlete for Madden NFL 25. The player will be on the cover of both the Standard and Deluxe Edition as he is a first-timer on the cover. Drafted back by the Carolina Panthers in 2017, Christian McCaffrey has always been explosive. Coming off of his first NFC Championship and a Super Bowl appearance, Christian McCaffrey will lead the way for Madden NFL 25. The game will be available on August 16 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Three days early access will be granted to those that pre-order the Deluxe Edition or the MVP Bundle, which comes with College Football 25. Players can expect the next level of FieldSENSE, new commentary and presentation, Franchise updates and more. The full reveal will be on Thursday for Madden NFL 25.

“To be on the cover of Madden NFLis a career achievement and an honor I share with all of my teammates, coaches and 49er Faithful who have helped make it possible,” said McCaffrey. “I'm pumped to get back on the field this year to give Madden players more reasons to keep scoring touchdowns with me in Madden NFL 25.”

Running Back Legacies

Christian McCaffrey joins a few running backs to grace the cover of the Madden series. One can argue that in his final year, Barry Sanders was on the cover of the game albeit sharing the cover with John Madden, himself. Other running backs to grace the cover include Eddie George of the Tennessee Titans, Marshall Faulk of the St. Louis Rams, Shaun Alexander of the Seattle Seahawks, Peyton Hillis of the Cleveland Browns, Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings, and Barry Sanders on the PS3/Xbox 360 version of Madden NFL 25.

McCaffrey is actually the first running back to dawn the cover of a Madden game since the last Madden NFL 25, which was really Madden 14 but EA changed it up for the anniversary. This depends on if you believe Lamar Jackson is just a running back or not, as he was on the cover of Madden NFL 21. This marks the seventh running back to grace the cover over the span of 25 years and the first non-quarterback since Antonio Brown for Madden NFL 19. This also marks the first running back and first non-quarterback of this current console generation to be on the cover.

Different Editions

Madden NFL 25 (2024) has three available options to purchase. Subscribers to EA Play will save 10% on all purchases. Players can purchase the MVP Bundle, which includes College Football 25, for a discounted rate of $149.99. The version included with the MVP Bundle is the Deluxe Edition. This provides three day early access, 4600 Madden Points and an Elite Player Item. The Deluxe Edition also includes both the previous gen and current gen versions of the game. This includes other items such as Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges, AKA Player Item, Christian McCaffrey Elite Player Item and Legendary XP Boost (Current Gen Only). This retails for $99.99. The Standard Edition also includes the Cover Athlete Elite Player Item, choice of two Strategy Items, Superstar Drip Gear (Current Gen Only) and Legendary XP Boost (Current Gen Only).