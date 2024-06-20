Key Takeaways New BOOM tech in Madden NFL 25 brings physics engine upgrades, more animations, and innovative Hit Stick feature.

Spectacular catches and NFL kickoff rule changes add excitement, along with Roger Goodell and updated defense strategies.

Madden NFL 25 offers pre-order bundles with exclusive content, showcasing Christian McCaffrey as the cover athlete.

EA Sports has finally released the first reveal trailer for Madden NFL 25. The trailer clocks in at a minute and twenty-three seconds, but it contains quite a bit of information with visuals to back up the updates to this year's official NFL game. With Christian McCaffrey being the cover athlete for Madden NFL 25, the trailer made sure to include him and his newly added Signature Style. This means Christian McCaffrey will run just like he does in real life in game. Kansas City Chiefs Isiah Pacheco is also show cased as his new style is also added to the game. You can check out the reveal trailer here.

And Boom Goes the Dynamite

The first thing mentioned in the reveal trailer is the new BOOM tech powered by FieldSense. As FieldSense continues to be the foundation for how Madden is played, BOOM tech will be the new physics engine powering the game. This means a new Hit Stick and more animations than ever. This works on both sides of the ball as every animation that is shown in the trailer is a brand new animation. There will be 700 animations related to receiving, alone, and 500 for blocking.

Part of that 700 number for receiving will come with the new spectacular catches. This button is mapped go LB/L1 as Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson can be seen pulling one off in the trailer. While the first thing mentioned was the BOOM tech, the video actually opens with the new NFL kickoff rule. This also shows Pittsburgh Steelers Justin Fields running a reverse on the kickoff as Madden hopes to spawn creativity for the actual NFL to implement plays on these returns.

Deeper Immersion

The trailer also shows the first glimpse of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as he will be in the game. The NFL Draft has been overhauled with introduction and the whole nine yards. Players can expect the rookie faces to also be implemented day one into the game. The trailer also shows glimpses of new hot routes and play selection, which will be updated throughout the season if something new is used. It also touches on the improvements to defense with the inclusion of coverage shells. There are full previews of the game from the recent event in Orlando on our page.

Madden NFL 25 is available for pre-order now with the headlining version being the MVP Bundle. This includes the digital version of College Football 25 Deluxe Edition and Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition for $149.99. The Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition retails for $99.99 and includes 3 Day Early Access, Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges, 4600 Madden Points, AKA Player Item, Christian McCaffrey Elite Player Item, Legendary XP Boost (Current Gen Only). The Standard Edition releases for $69.99 and includes a Christian McCaffrey Elite Player Item, Choice of 2 Strategy Items, Superstar Drip Gear (Current Gen) and Legendary XP Boost (Current Gen).