Exciting news for fans of the Mafia game series as a credible video game leaker, Kurakasis, suggests that an announcement that could be the much-anticipated Mafia 4. I mean, what else could it be?

On their X account, Kurakasis, known for his reliable leaks, stated:

"I can tell you that a few days ago, Take-Two began preparations for an announcement regarding the Mafia series. It's hard for me to determine the timeframe, but with Judas, I've seen them gearing up for the new trailer about 3-4 weeks before it dropped."

About the Mafia Series

Mafia is a beloved series of action-adventure games that debuted on August 29, 2002, with its first release simply titled "Mafia." Originally created by 2K Czech (used to be Illusion Softworks), the series has since seen the development of its third installment and beyond by Hangar 13, under the publication of 2K Games.

The franchise boasts three mainline installments and a remake of the first game, Mafia: Definitive Edition, which released on September 25, 2020. This latest release was a full remake, built from the ground up with new assets and an expanded story. Players revisit the role of Tommy Angelo, navigating the game's world on foot or by vehicle, including the newly introduced motorcycles—a first for the series.

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition integrates gameplay mechanics based on those from Mafia III and includes a Classic Difficulty'setting. This mode enhances the challenge by modifying gameplay elements such as ammunition management and police response, aligning it more closely with the original 2002 game's experience.

With the series' rich history and the recent developments shared by Kurakasis, anticipation is building for a potential Mafia 4 announcement. Fans of the series and newcomers alike are eager to see what new adventures await in the gritty, crime-ridden world of Mafia.