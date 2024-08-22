Key Takeaways Get ready to take flight with Quidditch Champions in September. Play as iconic characters and soar across new magical locations.

Unbroken Studios and Warner Bros. Games today dropped the launch trailer for their upcoming magical sport title, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

Grab your broomsticks, Quaffles, and Bludgers because magic is in the air. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions' release is quickly approaching, and developer Unbroken Studios has released a final trailer showcasing more gameplay, the iconic characters you can play as, and a few of the many Quidditch pitches you'll take flight on. Taking cues from both the books and films, Unbroken Studios have worked to recreate the sport for video games, allowing players to take flight as a Beater, Chaser, Keeper, or Seeker and play the famed sport in familiar locations as well as ones only previously hinted at.

The Wizarding World's greatest sport comes to life

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions brings the look and feel of Quidditch to life as described and shown in the books and films. Featuring a host of iconic locations, characters, and references, the game is both a love letter to fans as well as an expansion on the lore. You'll play in familiar locations like the Weasley Burrow, Hogwarts Quidditch Field, and the Quiddicth World Cup arena, as well as all new ones not previously seen in any media. Soar across the manicured lawns of Beauxbatons Academy of Magic, or weather the frozen ice of Durmstrang Institute's arena. These are just a few of the unseen locations players can experience in Quidditch Champions.

The game features a single player career mode, competitive multiplayer, and online co-op. Throughout the experience, players can play as, alongside, or against iconic characters from the franchise, including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Fred and George Weasley, Ginny Weasley, Cho Chang, and Draco Malfoy among others. Players can also create their own Quidditch star and launch their own legendary career.

A staggered release for some versions

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions marks Warner Bros.' second major release utilizing the Wizarding World IP. The publisher released Hogwarts Legacy in 2023 to major success. The game performed well with critics and saw explosive success, ultimately beating out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to be the best-selling game of the year in North America. Though Hogwarts Legacy was heavily praised, fans were disappointed that Quidditch was not a part of the experience. Hopefully, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions can provide some much-needed love to the missing sport.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions launches September 3 as a digital-only release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game will receive a physical release on November 8 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch version launches sometime this holiday season. For those on PS5 and PS4 that are subscribed to PlayStation Plus, the Standard Edition of Quidditch Champions will be available to you at no additional charge.