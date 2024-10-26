We've known for quite a while now that Final Fantasy was crossing over with the world's most-popular trading card game, but fans have been eagerly awaiting one of the most anticipated collaborations yet. Along with the likes of Assassin's Creed, Fallout and even Lord of the Rings, the upcoming Final Fantasy marks a brand-new entry in the Universes Beyond line of cards, which solely focuses on unique crossovers in the popular TCG.

Prior to many of these big collaborations, cards would get reskins for popular properties like Godzilla, but getting entire sets dedicated to franchises is a wonderfully-massive undertaking that invites in new players to enjoy their favorite series in entirely new ways. It makes all the sense in the world that one of the most popular RPG franchises was high on the list for Magic: The Gathering to try to get an outstanding collaboration with.

Prepare for new ways to experience combat with Final Fantasy

In this teaser trailer we see one of the producers of Final Fantasy, Shoichi Ishikawa, who is the self-proclaimed largest fan of Magic: The Gathering at Square Enix. Along with him we have the Wizards of the Coast representative, Zakeel, who along with Shoichi, begin to go into details about the brand new crossover. The first and most important detail of all is that this collaboration covers Final Fantasy I all the way through the latest entry, XVI.

They also discuss how it's about a love of Final Fantasy and celebrate the long and colorful franchise history and how it shaped a path for many other titles to follow in its wake. Not only are fan favorite protagonists and other characters covered in this set, but also other monsters, summons, villains and items seen throughout the individual titles. They're especially excited to note that chocobos and the deadly behemoths make an appearance among others.

In addition to Magic: The Gathering's variety of artists, we're also getting brand-new pieces from iconic Final Fantasy artists to make the collection a visual treat for the eyes. They cap off the video by letting us know this set will start becoming available on June 13, 2025, which is still a good way off at this point, but in the meantime, we get a wonderful taste of a handful of artworks that will be featured in this sure-to be legendary set of cards.

Check out the full tease from Wizards of the Coast below: