The next DLC character is available today for Street Fighter 6 as Mai Shiranui joins the roster for the game. Mai is available across PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Mai is considered a guest character, and is the second ever for the Street Fighter series. She comes over from SNK, much like Terry Bogard did from the Fatal Fury series. Mai features a move list inspired by a variety of SNK classics. Mai is available as the newest Master in World Tour, allowing players to take their creations and craft a move set for that player. You can check out the announcement trailer for Mai Shiranui below.
How to get Access to Mai Shiranui
Players who have purchased the Year 2 Character Pass for Street Fighter 6, or have purchased the Ultimate Pass will be able to immediately pick up and play with Mai in the game. Mai can also be purchased separately with Fighter Coins. Players can expect two outfits with the first being reminiscent of the classic style across Fatal Fury and the other being a preview of what is to come in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. The second outfit can be acquired via Fighter Coins or by maxing out the bond with Mai in World Tour.
Other Updates and Changes
- Professor Woshige V-Rival: The famous FGC competitor (“Woshige noooo!! What are you standing up for?!”) and now Street Fighter 6 Battle Director Woshige has arrived as a special guest V-Rival in the Battle Hub! Challenge the legendary Woshige himself with Luke, Cammy, and Akuma to receive a special emote and challenger screen illustration!
New Master League Ranks & Rewards: Master League, where the best of the best fight it out, is getting a trio of changes, including:
- New ranks of High Master, Grand Master, and Ultimate Master
- Master Phase Rewards where players can earn rewards by playing Ranked Matches with characters they’ve achieved Master rank with.
- Master Rate at the beginning of each new Phase will now be determined per player based on the previous Phase’s Master Rate, meaning matchmaking with opponents of similar strength will be easier right from the start of the Phase.