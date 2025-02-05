The next DLC character is available today for Street Fighter 6 as Mai Shiranui joins the roster for the game. Mai is available across PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Mai is considered a guest character, and is the second ever for the Street Fighter series. She comes over from SNK, much like Terry Bogard did from the Fatal Fury series. Mai features a move list inspired by a variety of SNK classics. Mai is available as the newest Master in World Tour, allowing players to take their creations and craft a move set for that player. You can check out the announcement trailer for Mai Shiranui below.

How to get Access to Mai Shiranui

Players who have purchased the Year 2 Character Pass for Street Fighter 6, or have purchased the Ultimate Pass will be able to immediately pick up and play with Mai in the game. Mai can also be purchased separately with Fighter Coins. Players can expect two outfits with the first being reminiscent of the classic style across Fatal Fury and the other being a preview of what is to come in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. The second outfit can be acquired via Fighter Coins or by maxing out the bond with Mai in World Tour.

