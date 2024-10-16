Detroit: Become Human is a choice-based narrative game that was originally released in 2018 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, later making its way to Epic Games and Steam in 2020. It takes place in a futuristic Detroit, where androids work alongside humans. The game explores just what makes someone "human," following different android characters who fight for what they believe is right and the fallout of their decisions.

Detroit: Become Human has received critical acclaim for its storytelling, and shortly after its 2018 release, we reviewed it, stating "The narrative is filled with pressing real-world issues including xenophobia, automation of the workforce, climate change, social media influence and more." What makes the story especially powerful is that it's told through a team of talented actors who were motion captured to breath realism into their characters, making it even harder to see the line between "human" and "android."

This list includes only main (not necessarily playable) characters in Detroit: Become Human. You may not see every character listed here.

6 Connor

Motion captured by Bryan Dechart

It's only fitting that we start this list off with the very character you begin the game with. Connor is introduced as an android who works with the Detroit Police Force, and the first time we see him is when he comes on scene to negotiate a hostage situation in which a little girl is being held captive by a deviant android. What makes Connor such a complex character is that, depending on the choices made throughout your gameplay, he can either stay true to his assigned job (helping the police force hunt down deviant androids) or go deviant himself.

He is motion captured by Bryan Dechart, who is able to give us both stoic machine and a range of complex emotions, making Conor's story feel so real. Dechart is an actor best known for his video game work, which also includes "Cyberpunk 2077" and "Red Dead Redemption II." He played Vannevar in the TV series "Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. By Night" and has made appearances on "Switched at Birth" and "True Blood."

Bryan Dechart is also a Twitch streamer and streams his gameplay live on twitch.tv/dechartgames/.

5 Hank Anderson

Motion captured by Clancy Brown

While not a playable character, Hank Anderson -- a police lieutenant who works alongside Connor -- is a major character in the Detroit: Become Human universe. He's introduced as rough around the edges and dismissive, and at first, he shows no interest in even being around Connor, much less working with him. As the story unfolds, Hank becomes more compassionate and gentle, and eventually we learn the very reason why he was so reluctant to work with an android from the start.

Hank is motion captured by Clancy Brown, who is perhaps best known as the voice of Mr. Krabs in "SpongeBob SquarePants" (a role he's voiced for more than 250 episodes over two-plus decades). Brown has also played Capt. Byron Hadley in "The Shawshank Redemption," Viking Lofgren in "Bad Boys," the Harbringer in "John Wick: Chapter 4" and Salvatore Maroni in "The Penguin." Brown is no stranger to animation, and alongside his work in "Detroit: Become Human," he has voiced Doctor Neo Cortex and Uka Uka in the "Crash Bandicoot" franchise and Long Feng in "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

4 Kara

Motion captured by Valorie Curry

Kara is the second playable android you're introduced to when playing Detroit: Become Human. She serves as a housemaid for her owner, Todd Williams, and also cares for his daughter, Alice. It's Kara's connection to that little girl that may lead her on a path to becoming a deviant, driven by the desire to protect Alice and keep her happy. Beginning with the decision to help free Alice from an abusive household, much of Kara's story revolves around getting Alice out of danger and keeping her out of danger at all costs.

Kara is motion captured by Valorie Curry, whose credits include Firecracker in "The Boys", Talia in "Blair Witch," and Emma Hill in "The Following." Curry has also had appearances in "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2," "Psych" and "Veronica Mars."

3 Markus

Motion captured by Jesse Williams

Markus is the third playable android you'll meet when playing Detroit: Become Human. He's first introduced as a caretaker android to the famous painter Carl Manfred. A series of events unravel his familiar life and lead him on a path to freedom, and ultimately, become the leader of the android rebellion. Depending on the choices you make during your playthrough, you can choose for Markus to be either a peaceful or violent leader, with different outcomes depending on the path you follow.

Markus is motion captured by actor Jesse Williams, who is best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in "Grey's Anatomy" (a role he played for 275 episodes). His other credits include appearances in "Only Murders in the Building," "Your Place or Mine," "Station 19" and "Your Place or Mine." He also voiced Duke in the video game "NBA 2K21."

2 North

Motion captured by Minka Kelly

Again, while she's not a playable character, North is closely interwoven with Markus' story and is a potential love interest, making her worthy of a spot on this list. She's a deviant android with a potent backstory: soon after we meet her, we learn that she's an android that was modeled to be a sexual partner until she realized she couldn't take it anymore and strangled one of her clients. She is sharp and distrustful of humans, understandably so. At one point, we see North enter a store that has a line-up of androids just like her, and in this case -- it's a lot of Minka Kellys.

Actress and model Minka Kelly, who motion captures North, has had roles in "Euphoria," "Titans," "The Roommate" and "Charlie's Angels." She is also the only child of former Aerosmith guitarist Rick Dufay.

1 Chloe

Motion captured by Gabrielle Hersh

Chloe is the first android model in the game's universe to have been perfected by Cyberlife. While you don't technically meet her as a character until late in the game, she's the android depicted in the menu screens, so you meet her from the very beginning of your Detroit: Become Human experience.

Chloe is motion captured by Gabrielle Hersh, who has previously lent her voice to video games including 2015's "Life Is Strange" and 203's "Beyond: Two Souls."

