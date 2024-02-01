Key Takeaways MAINGEAR has launched the MG-1 system board configuration, featuring clean cable management for a sleek look.

The configurations include updated Intel Core processors and RTX 40-series GPUs, with six options available.

The PCs can be ordered as standard or shroud edition, and are also part of MAINGEAR's popular North Series. Prices start at $1,199.

MAINGEAR has officially broughts its patented MG-1 system board configuration to market outside of the recent limited drop it did. Announced at CES 2024, the MG-1 is a new cable management configuration in collaboration with some motherboard manufacturers that hides cables for a revolutionary clean aesthetic. There will be a variety of configurations featuring updated 14th generation Intel Core processors and new RTX 40-series GPUs ranging from the 4060 to the 4090. There are six configurations in total and start at $1,199 and can be ordered as standard or as a shroud edition, which adds two custom shroud-designed front panels. They are also available as MAINGEAR's popular North Series PCs and are now available at maingear.com.

"Refreshing the MG-1 Series to feature the latest gaming hardware and components represents our ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge gaming experiences. With the latest Intel & AMD processors, NVIDIA GPUs, including the new SUPERs, and a broader range of options in the MG-1, MAINGEAR continues to set the standard for gaming excellence." — Wallace Santos, CEO of MAINGEAR.

Additions coming to MAINGEAR for 2024 start with the Ruby configuration. These PCs will be including AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors and featuring MSI X670E GAMING PLUS WIFI DDR motherboards. Customers can also expect cooling with the MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO cooling systems and RTX 4070 SUPER GPUs. The other addition introduces the Boosted configurations that offer twice the amount of memory and SSD capacity as the non-boosted variant. These also come with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro. Pricing and specs are all listed below for each model, which can be ordered on the website.

Silver ($1,199 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI

MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI CPU: Intel Core i5-14400F

Intel Core i5-14400F Cooling: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black

Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black RAM: 16GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x8GB)

16GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x8GB) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Power: 650 Watt PSU

650 Watt PSU Storage: 1TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

1TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Gold ($1,349 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI

MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI CPU: Intel Core i5-14400F

Intel Core i5-14400F Cooling: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black

Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black RAM: 16GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x8GB)

16GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x8GB) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Power: 650 Watt PSU

650 Watt PSU Storage: 1TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

1TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Gold Boosted ($1,549 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI

MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI CPU: Intel Core i5-14400F

Intel Core i5-14400F Cooling: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black

Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black RAM: 32GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x16GB)

32GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x16GB) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Power: 650 Watt PSU

650 Watt PSU Storage: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

Platinum ($1,749 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI

MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI CPU: Intel Core i5-14600K

Intel Core i5-14600K Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO

MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO RAM: 16GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x8GB)

16GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x8GB) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Power: 850 Watt PSU

850 Watt PSU Storage: 1TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

1TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Platinum Boosted ($1,949 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI

MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI CPU: Intel Core i5-14600K

Intel Core i5-14600K Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO

MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO RAM: 32GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x16GB)

32GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x16GB) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Power: MSI 650W G

MSI 650W G Storage: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

Ruby ($1,999 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI X670E GAMING PLUS WIFI

MSI X670E GAMING PLUS WIFI CPU: AMD RYZEN 7 7800X3D

AMD RYZEN 7 7800X3D Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO

MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO RAM: 16GB DDR5 5200MT/s (2x8GB)

16GB DDR5 5200MT/s (2x8GB) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Power: 850 Watt PSU

850 Watt PSU Storage: 1TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

1TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Ruby Boosted ($2,249 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI X670E GAMING PLUS WIFI

MSI X670E GAMING PLUS WIFI CPU: AMD RYZEN 7 7800X3D

AMD RYZEN 7 7800X3D Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO

MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x16GB)

32GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x16GB) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super Power: 850 Watt PSU

850 Watt PSU Storage: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

Diamond ($2,499 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-A WIFI

MSI PRO Z790-A WIFI CPU: Intel Core i7-14700K

Intel Core i7-14700K Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO

MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x16GB)

32GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x16GB) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Power: 850 Watt PSU

850 Watt PSU Storage: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Diamond Boosted ($2,849 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-A WIFI

MSI PRO Z790-A WIFI CPU: Intel Core i7-14700K

Intel Core i7-14700K Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO

MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO RAM: 64GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x32GB)

64GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x32GB) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Power: 850 Watt PSU

850 Watt PSU Storage: 4TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

4TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

Legendary ($2,999 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-A WIFI

MSI PRO Z790-A WIFI CPU: Intel Core i9-14900K

Intel Core i9-14900K Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO

MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x16GB)

32GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x16GB) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Power: 850 Watt PSU

850 Watt PSU Storage: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Legendary Boosted($3,349 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-A WIFI

MSI PRO Z790-A WIFI CPU: Intel Core i9-14900K

Intel Core i9-14900K Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO

MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO RAM: 64GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x32GB)

64GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x32GB) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Power: 850 Watt PSU

850 Watt PSU Storage: 4TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

4TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

Ultimate ($3,999 MSRP)

Motherboard: ASRock Phantom Gaming Z790 Nova WIFI

ASRock Phantom Gaming Z790 Nova WIFI CPU: Intel Core i9-14900K

Intel Core i9-14900K Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO

MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x16GB)

32GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x16GB) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Power: 1200 Watt PSU

1200 Watt PSU Storage: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Ultimate Boosted($4,349 MSRP)