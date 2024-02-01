Key Takeaways
- MAINGEAR has launched the MG-1 system board configuration, featuring clean cable management for a sleek look.
- The configurations include updated Intel Core processors and RTX 40-series GPUs, with six options available.
- The PCs can be ordered as standard or shroud edition, and are also part of MAINGEAR's popular North Series. Prices start at $1,199.
MAINGEAR has officially broughts its patented MG-1 system board configuration to market outside of the recent limited drop it did. Announced at CES 2024, the MG-1 is a new cable management configuration in collaboration with some motherboard manufacturers that hides cables for a revolutionary clean aesthetic. There will be a variety of configurations featuring updated 14th generation Intel Core processors and new RTX 40-series GPUs ranging from the 4060 to the 4090. There are six configurations in total and start at $1,199 and can be ordered as standard or as a shroud edition, which adds two custom shroud-designed front panels. They are also available as MAINGEAR's popular North Series PCs and are now available at maingear.com.
"Refreshing the MG-1 Series to feature the latest gaming hardware and components represents our ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge gaming experiences. With the latest Intel & AMD processors, NVIDIA GPUs, including the new SUPERs, and a broader range of options in the MG-1, MAINGEAR continues to set the standard for gaming excellence." — Wallace Santos, CEO of MAINGEAR.
Additions coming to MAINGEAR for 2024 start with the Ruby configuration. These PCs will be including AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors and featuring MSI X670E GAMING PLUS WIFI DDR motherboards. Customers can also expect cooling with the MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO cooling systems and RTX 4070 SUPER GPUs. The other addition introduces the Boosted configurations that offer twice the amount of memory and SSD capacity as the non-boosted variant. These also come with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro. Pricing and specs are all listed below for each model, which can be ordered on the website.
Silver ($1,199 MSRP)
- Motherboard: MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI
- CPU: Intel Core i5-14400F
- Cooling: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black
- RAM: 16GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x8GB)
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
- Power: 650 Watt PSU
- Storage: 1TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD
- OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home
Gold ($1,349 MSRP)
- Motherboard: MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI
- CPU: Intel Core i5-14400F
- Cooling: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black
- RAM: 16GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x8GB)
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
- Power: 650 Watt PSU
- Storage: 1TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD
- OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home
Gold Boosted ($1,549 MSRP)
- Motherboard: MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI
- CPU: Intel Core i5-14400F
- Cooling: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black
- RAM: 32GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x16GB)
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
- Power: 650 Watt PSU
- Storage: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD
- OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro
Platinum ($1,749 MSRP)
- Motherboard: MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI
- CPU: Intel Core i5-14600K
- Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO
- RAM: 16GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x8GB)
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
- Power: 850 Watt PSU
- Storage: 1TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD
- OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home
Platinum Boosted ($1,949 MSRP)
- Motherboard: MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI
- CPU: Intel Core i5-14600K
- Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO
- RAM: 32GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x16GB)
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
- Power: MSI 650W G
- Storage: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD
- OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro
Ruby ($1,999 MSRP)
- Motherboard: MSI X670E GAMING PLUS WIFI
- CPU: AMD RYZEN 7 7800X3D
- Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO
- RAM: 16GB DDR5 5200MT/s (2x8GB)
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER
- Power: 850 Watt PSU
- Storage: 1TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD
- OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home
Ruby Boosted ($2,249 MSRP)
- Motherboard: MSI X670E GAMING PLUS WIFI
- CPU: AMD RYZEN 7 7800X3D
- Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO
- RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x16GB)
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super
- Power: 850 Watt PSU
- Storage: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD
- OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro
Diamond ($2,499 MSRP)
- Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-A WIFI
- CPU: Intel Core i7-14700K
- Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO
- RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x16GB)
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER
- Power: 850 Watt PSU
- Storage: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD
- OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home
Diamond Boosted ($2,849 MSRP)
- Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-A WIFI
- CPU: Intel Core i7-14700K
- Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO
- RAM: 64GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x32GB)
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER
- Power: 850 Watt PSU
- Storage: 4TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD
- OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro
Legendary ($2,999 MSRP)
- Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-A WIFI
- CPU: Intel Core i9-14900K
- Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO
- RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x16GB)
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER
- Power: 850 Watt PSU
- Storage: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD
- OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home
Legendary Boosted($3,349 MSRP)
- Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-A WIFI
- CPU: Intel Core i9-14900K
- Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO
- RAM: 64GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x32GB)
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER
- Power: 850 Watt PSU
- Storage: 4TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD
- OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro
Ultimate ($3,999 MSRP)
- Motherboard: ASRock Phantom Gaming Z790 Nova WIFI
- CPU: Intel Core i9-14900K
- Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO
- RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x16GB)
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
- Power: 1200 Watt PSU
- Storage: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD
- OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home
Ultimate Boosted($4,349 MSRP)
- Motherboard: ASRock Phantom Gaming Z790 Nova WIFI
- CPU: Intel Core i9-14900K
- Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO
- RAM: 64GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x32GB)
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
- Power: 1200 Watt PSU
- Storage: 4TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD
- OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro