The AMD Ryzen 9000 processors have launched this week and MAINGEAR is adding all of these processors to its line of gaming pc's. Gamers and creators can now custom order MG-1, North, Zero and Revolt desktop gaming pc's. These can be ordered with the Ryzen 5 asnd Ryzen 7 9000 processors, while its Diamond and Legendary systems will come equipped with the Ryzen 9 9900X processors and the Ultimate configurations with Ryzen 9 9950X. The 9600X, 9700X, 9900X and 9950X can be custom oredred on all systems. Users can learn more about the Ryzen 9000 series-equipped desktop gaming PC at the MAINGEAR website.

“Integrating AMD’s Ryzen 9000 series processors into our desktops means we can deliver unbeatable performance and reliability to our customers,” said Wallace Santos, CEO at MAINGEAR. “These processors raise the performance bar for our gaming desktops and will continue to make MAINGEAR the go-to choice for gamers and creators seeking the best PCs to enhance their experience.”

About Ryzen 9000

AMD's latest flagship desktop processors feature higher clock speeds with boost clocks reaching up to 5.7 GHz on the Ryzen 9 9950X. This allows for smoother and faster gaming experience with increased efficiency. Players can expect up to a 30% reduction in TDP compared to the previous generation. This allows for cooler and quieter systems, as well. Superior multitasking and content creation capabilities with enhanced core counts up to 16 cores and 32 threads will really help define this line of processors. Benchmark improvements show a 20% increase in performance in popular titles.

MAINGEAR Availability

All of the desktop models from MAINGEAR can be custom ordered now with either Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X processors. Starting on August 15, all systems can be custom ordered with the Ryzen 9 9900X and 9950X processors. Also on August 15, if not trying to custom order, the first preconfigured systems with a Ryzen 9 9900X will be available. This will be in the DIamond and Legendary systems. On that same day, the Ultimate systems can be updated with the peak Ryzen 9 9950X processors. Each of these configurations will feature the boost options that doubles the system's RAM and SSD capacities along with an upgrade to Windows 11 Pro. Lastly, the entire AMD Advantage Premium desktop line will be updated to include the 9000 processors. All MAINGEAR desktop gaming PCs are hand-built in Warren, New Jersey and undergo rigorous testing and quality assurance checks prior to shipping.