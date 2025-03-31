MAINGEAR is making sure that gamers have the latest and greatest tech with their purchase of a pre-configured computer. The latest and greatest for 2025 includes the NVIDIA RTX 50 graphics cards and the latest AMD Ryzen 9000 processors and Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors. MAINGEAR will be bringing their pre-configurations to other popular chassis in the future, but the initial move is with the MG-1.

Whether an eSports competitor, major content creator or a high-fidelity gamer, MAINGEAR offers four different tiers to choose from. You can also expect that every component for each system is handpicked and tested thoroughly for maximum compatibility. Prices for the new MG-1 start at $1,999.99.

“2025 is bound to be the best year yet for PC gamers, and the introduction of our newest MG-1 systems continues to drive MAINGEAR's mission to deliver the ultimate gaming experience,” said Wallace Santos, CEO of MAINGEAR. “With NVIDIA’s RTX 50-Series GPUs, and the latest AMD Ryzen and Intel Core Ultra processors, we've got more options than ever before, ensuring the perfect fit for gamers of all skill levels and budgets.”

The 2025 MAINGEAR MG-1 Lineup

MAINGEAR includes an optional Boost packages that will double the RAM And SSD capacities. This also upgrades the operating system to Windows 11 Pro. Pricing and details for every trim is located below. These can be configured and purchased starting today.

Platinum (AMD and Intel) – MSRP: $1,999 (Platinum Boost: $2,199*)

Chassis: MAINGEAR MG-1

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D or Intel Core Ultra 5 245K

Motherboard: MSI PRO B850-P WIFI(AMD) / MSI Pro Z890-S WIFI (Intel)

Cooling: MAINGEAR Epic 360 AiO

Memory: 16GB T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 6400MT/s (2x8GB); *Boost: 32GB (2x16GB)

SSD: 1TB T-Force A440 Pro Gen4 NVMe SSD; *Boost: 2TB

PSU: 650W 80+ Gold

OS: Windows 11 Home; *Boost: Windows 11 Pro

Diamond – MSRP: $2,599 (Diamond Boost: $2,949*)

Chassis: MAINGEAR MG-1

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Motherboard: MSI PRO B850-P WIFI

Cooling: MAINGEAR Epic 360 RGB

Memory: 32GB T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 6400MT/s (2x16GB); *Boost: 64GB (2x32GB)

SSD: 2TB T-Force A440 Pro Gen4 NVMe SSD; *Boost: 4TB

PSU: 850W 80+ Gold

OS: Windows 11 Home; *Boost: Windows 11 Pro

Legendary (AMD and Intel) – MSRP: from $3,099 (Legendary Boost: from $3,449*)

Chassis: MAINGEAR MG-1

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D or Intel Ultra 7 265K

Motherboard: MSI PRO B850-P WIFI (AMD) / MSI PRO Z890-S WIFI (Intel)

Cooling: MAINGEAR Epic 360 RGB

Memory: 32GB T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 6400MT/s (2x16GB); *Boost: 64GB (2x32GB)

SSD: 2TB T-Force A440 Pro Gen4 NVMe SSD; *Boost: 4TB

PSU: 850W 80+ Gold

OS: Windows 11 Home; *Boost Windows 11 Pro

Ultimate (AMD and Intel) – MSRP: from $5,649 (Ultimate Boost: from $5,999*)