Key Takeaways MAINGEAR announces limited availability of the highly sought-after MAINGEAR ZERO Gaming PC, featuring cable-free technology and a clean design. Only 50 units available.

The system includes a white aesthetic, MSI's Project Zero motherboard, and the new NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super for high-performance gaming.

Handpicked components, including Intel's latest 14th gen processor, DDR5 RAM, and NVMe storage, ensure reliability and performance. Backed by a one-year warranty and lifetime technical support.

Today, MAINGEAR has officially announced its next dropped and it will be fairly slim in availability, but a highly sought after item. The MAINGEAR ZERO Gaming PC is a collaboration with MSI that includes the cable-free technology that MAINGEAR had announced during CES 2024. The MG-RC, or MAINGEAR Rear Connection, is patented and will hide cables as they connect to the rear of the board, and MSI is one of the first system board manufacturers to get in on this technology. The big thing about this drop is that there are only 50 of them available, as the system includes a white aesthetic, MSI's Project Zero motherboard, and the new NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super.

"The MAINGEAR ZERO drop is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming PC excellence," said Wallace Santos, CEO at MAINGEAR. "ZERO presents an uncompromising balance of cutting-edge hardware, MG-RC cable management, and the ever-growing push for a clean and minimalist design in the gaming PC space."

The system is available now, and even the video card is white to create a fantastically clean look as the system is housed in the MSI MAG Pano M1000 PZ White chassis. The mother board is a B760M produced by MSI, but is named the Project Zero for the MAINGEAR integration. Components for this PC, much like every MAINGEAR PC, are handpicked and thoroughly tested for reliability and performance as each system is hand assembled in New Jersey. All computers are backed by a one-year warranty and is upgradeable to a three year warranty with lifetime access to MAINGEAR's award-winning technical support.

MAINGEAR remains one of the leaders in high-performance gaming and workstation PCs, and creating a patent to help potentially revolutionize the industry with the MG-RC will only help to continue this trend. This backs the specs that are house within the MAINGEAR ZERO that while including the above mentioned GPU and the chassis and motherboard, will also comes housed with Intel's latest 14th gen processor, liquid cooling from Cooler Master, DDR5 RAM and NVMe storage from T-Force and an 850W MSI power supply to boot. You can view a breakdown of the specs below and drop is currently live.

ZERO Drop Specs: