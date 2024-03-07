Key Takeaways New North Series by MAINGEAR offers enhanced cooling efficiency, larger chassis, and room for upgrades for high-performance PC users.

NVIDIA RTX 40-series GPUs can be accommodated, while BOOST option provides doubled RAM and Windows 11 Pro OS conversion.

Pricing starts at $1,399 for Silver model, with configurations up to $4,199 for Ultimate model, available for purchase now.

Today, The high-performance PC builder MAINGEAR has revealed an updated PC setup for a popular design. The North Series pre-configuration PCs are getting a refresh thanks to the new North XL chassis that has been announced by Fractal Design. This is a larger version of the North chassis, which will allow for better temperatures and more room for internal peripherals. The new North Series from MAINGEAR will combine cutting-edge performance with a sleek design and improved cooling capabilities that simply weren't possible on the last chassis. The North Series will represent a significant evolution in MAINGEAR's eyes with greater flexibility to equip systems with larger components.

What To Expect In The New North Series

With having more freedom with the bigger chassis, the new North Series can equip the latest NVIDIA RTX 40-series GPUs with room for more upgrades in the future. The larger size also allows users to move both 280mm and 360mm liquid cooling systems to the top of the chassis. This allows for an exhaust configuration to kick out all the hot air inside thus optimizing cooling efficiency while the system is running at its maximum. The front of the case supports 420mm cooling systems, so there's a ton of room to support everyone's AIO dreams. MAINGEAR is also offering its BOOST option, which double the RAM and SSD capacity and converts the operating system to Windows 11 Pro on all models outside of the base Silver. There are seven models in total with various processor, GPU and storage options. The AMD RYZEN 7800X3D is offered in the Ruby format as the rest come with Intel 14th Generation processors.

Pricing And Availability

The MAINGEAR North Series gaming PCs and ProWS workstations that include the new North XL chassis are available now for purchase. More information can be found here along with other options from MAINGEAR. The various pricing and configuration models are listed below:

Available MAINGEAR North Pre-configured Gaming PCs:

Silver (MSRP: $1,399): GeForce RTX 4060, Intel Core i5-14400F, 16GB RGB DDR4 3600MHz, 1TB Gen 4 M.2, NVMe SSD, 1-year warranty

Gold (MSRP: $1,499): GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, Intel Core i5-14400F, 16GB RGB DDR4 3600MHz, 1TB Gen 4 M.2, NVMe SSD, 1-year warranty

Platinum (MSRP: $1,949): GeForce RTX 4070, Intel Core i5-14600K, 16GB RGB DDR4 3600MHz, 1TB Gen 4 M.2, NVMe SSD, 1-year warranty

Ruby (MSRP: $2,199): GeForce RTX 4070 Super, AMD RYZEN 7800X3D, 16GB RGB DDR5 5200MHz, 1TB Gen 4 M.2, NVMe SSD, 1-year warranty

Diamond (MSRP: $2,649): GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, Intel Core i7-14700K, 32GB RGB DDR5 6000MHz, 2TB Gen 4 M.2, NVMe SSD, 1-year warranty

Legendary (MSRP: $3,149): GeForce RTX 4080 Super, Intel Core i9-14900K, 32GB RGB DDR5 6000MHz, 2TB Gen 4 M.2, NVMe SSD, 1-year warranty

Ultimate (MSRP: $4,199): GeForce RTX 4090, Intel Core i9-14900K, 32GB RGB DDR5 6000MHz, 2TB Gen 4 M.2, NVMe SSD, 1-year warranty