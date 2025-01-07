During CES 2025, MAINGEAR keeps pumping out the news with the latest coming in the way of two new desktop PCs. These will be their 'coolest' PCs to date, as these two new premium and liquid-cooled PCs will allow for ultra performance. The APEX FORCE and APEX RUSH will usher in low temperatures under load with different chassis but the same goal. The APEX FORCE is based on the popular Phanteks NV9 and the APEX RUSH will utilize the Lian-Li O11 EVO RGB Mid-tower. Giant radiators, lots of fans, the latest Intel and AMD processors and the NVIDIA RTX 50 Series will be available in these builds.

“Our new APEX RUSH and APEX FORCE desktops continue MAINGEAR’s legacy of elevating the gaming PC benchmark across the industry,” stated Wallace Santos, CEO of MAINGEAR. “Designed from the inside out with relentless attention to every detail, each delivers premium performance and features truly unique cooling. These new systems build upon our commitment to prioritizing expressive design, cutting-edge hardware and innovative engineering. With APEX, we create PCs that aren't just machines, they're masterpieces”

Blunt Force Cooling at a Vertical Level

The APEX FORCE will be a full-sized tower with the Phanteks NV9, which is MAINGEAR's patented concealed rear external cable management configuration for system boards. The case also includes panoramic tempered glass panels that feature a diffused illuminated edge. The liquid cooling system within the APEX FORCE includes 10-degree offset tubing to perfectly line up with the chassis' unique design. The APEX FORCE will revolutionize functional design and engineering. Users can also upgrade RGB lighting to compliment the build. The FORCE will include dual 420mm ultra-thick (60mm) radiators for maximum cooling. This doesn't even include the three 140mm thick (30mm) fans for maximum airflow through the case. There's also 65mm of bottom intake clearance for the vertical airflow system to ensure cooler temperatures.

APEX FORCE Specifications:

Chassis: Phanteks NV9 (Full-tower)

Motherboard: Top-tier Z890 and X870E motherboards from Asrock, Asus, and MSI

CPU: Latest high-end processors from Intel and AMD

GPU: Latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs

RAM: Up to 48GB T-Force Extreme RGB DDR5 8000MHz (and up to 96GB at 6400MHz)

Storage: Up to 8TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSDs

Cooling: 2x 420mm x 60mm radiators, 6x 140mm x 30mm RGB fans, Custom APEX Integrated Cooling System, Separate GPU and CPU dual loop system, Easily accessible drain and fill ports, serviceable pump, quick disconnects on drain ports for easy maintenance

Power: Up to 1600W 80+ Platinum PSU

Aesthetics: Acrylic and metal hard tubing with 10-degree offset to match case design, premium metal fittings in various colors, dual coolant color options, translucent and opaque coolant colors available, diffused RGB trim kit, motherboard and case RGB control with separate cooling loop zones.

What a Cooling Rush Full of Air

The MAINGEAR APEX RUSH will be offered in a mid-tower build, but still deliver on cooling. This is a dual-chamber mid-tower design with a panoramic tempered glass enclosure. This build offers both hard and soft tubing options plus the ability to paint chassis art in three designs with physical matte and gloss layers. Users can expect dual 360mm radiators and six 120mm x 30mm fans to deliver excellent vertical cooling. A rear-mounted, reverse blade intake fan will produce positive case pressure to purge heat while minimizing dust collection within the chassis. The cooling pump, which is exclusive to APEX builds, will be quiet with a high-capacity reservoir crafted from acrylic and parallel tubing with precision bends. The build is also engineered for easy maintenance with screw-free removable panels and a quick disconnect drain for filling ports and pump.

APEX RUSH Specifications:

Chassis: Lian-Li O11 EVO RGB (Mid-tower)

Motherboard: Top-tier Z890 and X870E motherboards from Asrock, Asus, and MSI

CPU: Latest high-end processors from Intel and AMD

GPU: Latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs

RAM: Up to 48GB T-Force Extreme RGB DDR5 8000MHz (and up to 96GB at 6400MHz)

Storage: Up to 8TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSDs

Cooling: 2x 360mm radiators, 7x 120mm RGB fans (Upgradable), Custom APEX Integrated Cooling System, Easily accessible drain and fill ports, serviceable pump, quick disconnects on drain ports for easy maintenance

Power: Up to 1600W PSU,

Aesthetics: Soft vinyl or Neoprene tubing with optional braided sleeving or Acrylic and Metal hard tubing, Premium metal fittings in various colors, translucent and opaque coolant color options, braided cable sleeving, motherboard and case RGB control with diffused lighting

How to Purchase APEX Systems

MAINGEAR has not provided pricing and availability yet for the APEX RUSH or APEX FLEX desktops.In the same line as the newly-announced shroud desktop PC, however, users will need to secure a spot via a build queue with a fully refundable $100 reservation deposit. This will be applied towards the purchase and is a risk-free deposit that will ensure early access to these systems. All MAINGEAR gaming PCs are thoroughly tested for maximum compatibility and performance.