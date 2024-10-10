The pc builder MAINGEAR has officially announced it is adding the latest Intel processors to its desktop computers. The Intel Core Ultra 2 can be configured in both desktops and workstations from MAINGEAR starting today. This includes its more popular series such as the MG-1, North and Zero. The Intel Core Ultra 2 not only offers better performance but also includes AI capabilities. Pre-orders for these builds including the latest processors start now with shipping beginning on October 24. The Arrow Lake series from Intel is the most powerful line of processors the company offers and will offer benefits to further boost performance.

Three Different Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Processors

When thinking of Intel Core processors, many old heads will think back to the Core Duo from almost twenty years ago. These latest certainly will blow those classics out of the water. While its titled the Series 2 as a whole, the Intel Core Ultra comes in three varieties. The flagship is the Intel Core Ultra 9 as this offers up to 24 cores (8 performance and 16 efficiency) along with 24 threads (8 performance and 16 efficiency) as clock speeds are capable of an astounding 5.7 GHz. The next one down is the Intel Core Ultra 7 with up to 20 cores (8 performance and 12 efficiency) and 20 threads (8 performance and 12 efficiency). The last is the Intel Core Ultra 5 coming in with up to 14 cores (6 performance and 8 efficiency) and 14 threads (6 performance and 8 efficiency).

This also means features and benefits for gaming simply from these Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors. These newly developed cores allow for more responsive gaming and the boost from AI will prepare users for streaming. These processors will support 800-series motherboards that take advantage of system boost capabilities while also allowing for DDR5 RAM to achieve 6400MHz speeds. Players and creators looking to get the most out of their systems should benefit from the latest processors and setups.

MAINGEAR is included the latest Thunderbolt 4 connections on these new builds with Thunderbolt 5 coming soon. Wireless capabilities will improve with the inclusion of the latest Wi-Fi 7 capabilities with Wi-Fi 6e integrated. Multi-core processes will improve thanks to the latest Intel processor inclusion for better workloads. MAINGEAR offers its Whiteglove service on all new builds meticulously verifying and testing parts before shipment. These builds can be pre-ordered on MAINGEAR's website.