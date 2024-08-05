Key Takeaways AI laptops with NPUs are the future for efficient computing with a question of necessity for the user.

MAINGEAR's ML-16 offers high-end specs for gaming and productivity, customizable for individual needs.

The ML-16 provides a sleek design, powerful performance, and potential for AI capabilities at a solid price point.

AI laptops have been the theme of 2024 and computer manufacturers have transitioned over to a platform that allows for lower power consumption and more-efficient computing with the inclusion of NPUs. MAINGEAR now has their line leading off with the ML-16. Yes, there are now three processors to account for: CPU, GPU and NPU. The Neural Processing Unit is designed to handle tasks to ease back on resources allocated elsewhere. This can include the suite of Microsoft products, video editors and conference calls. With the later two, mainly special effects are involved such as video upscaling, noise suppression, AI greenscreening, face detection and more. The real question that is being asked is if this is something the user actually needs?

What Does the ML-16 Bring to the Table?

The industry will only see AI usage grow and a broader implementation of using the NPU. The MAINGEAR ML-16 that was sent for review is headlined by the Intel Ultra 7 155H processor that comes with 16 cores and 22 threads and offers 24 MB of Intel Smart Cache with a peak clock speed of 4.8 GHz. This sits at the higher end of current Intel Ultra 7 processors and it includes Intel Arc Graphics that will switch with a NVIDIA RTX 4070 for gaming and more demanding tasks. The ML-16 includes 32GB DDR5 RAM (2x16GB) at 4800MT/s and a 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD for storage. MAINGEAR offers a Boost option on its builds as this can be boosted to 64GB of RAM and a 4TB SSD for a price.

The ML-16 offers a 16:10 display for the widescreen approach and a resolution of 2560x1600. A high refresh rate of 240Hz is included for those looking for competitive gaming. Users can expect an 80WHr battery that seems to offer some longevity, but there were a few issues trying to wake up the laptop. Connectivity options that are built-in include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and a 1Gbps LAN port. Other ports include one Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 2, an HDMI port, a MicroSC Card Reader and a 3.5mm combo auxillary port for headsets. These are all solid specifications for a workstation and gaming unit with the options that are needed.

Does Anything Stand Out on the ML-16?

Honestly, the ML-16 is a low-key laptop as it doesn't offer a lot of flash. The chassis design is specific for the model and offers a slick silver back lid with the MAINGEAR logo in the middle in black. The top cover with the keyboard is in all black and the bezel features a bold MAINGEAR logo in the middle. The top cover area is sleek and smooth for a comfortable approach. An RGB keyboard was included along with what is possibly the softest touchpad I have ever used to this day. The keyboard includes a number pad, but the layout of some of the buttons in the bottom right is a bit difficult to get used to. The RGB is 4-zone and can be customized with the included MAINGEAR Control Center.

The laptop doesn't necessarily grab any attention, but there are plenty of users who want a powerful laptop that doesn't look like it flew down from Mars. MAINGEAR does allow for custom artwork for an additional $69 to be added to the laptop lid, so those looking to customize or spruce up the look do have that option. They would need to submit artwork or a photo of what they would like during the purchasing process. There's also an integrated webcam and MAINGEAR doesn't put a lot of bloatware on these machines. Soundblaster Pro software is included with the audio drivers along with its own hardware monitoring software that allows for profile adjustment. There won't be a long list of bloatware that's seen with Lenovo, HPs or Dells on this laptop. The ML-16 is also lightweight coming in at 4.89 pounds, so it's easy to be mobile with it.

Everyday Usage

It is hard to dispute that the ML-16 isn't the perfect laptop for everyday usage. Fans will rarely turn on during general usage as MAINGEAR has integrated a dynamic cooling system that would put most of the heat dissipation completely away from the keyboard. There are a couple of options for this laptop that includes the same processor, but the main variation comes with either selecting a NVIDIA RTX 4060 or the 4070. There's also a NVIDIA Studio Edition with their Studio drivers pre-installed for content creation, which may make more use of the AI aspect. This is just a comfortable, snappy and easy-to-use laptop straight out of the box no matter the setup the user selects.

What Does the AI Do?

Having done research on what the NPU actually does in the PCs points to a lot of small things. It seems Microsoft has aimed to make this a requirement going forward for manufacturers, thus there was an influx this year of AI laptops. The task manager now includes a NPU section for tracking usage of the processor, so this was put to the test in various fashions. This included recording audio with various effects, attempting a green screen filter in OBS Studio, simply using Microsoft Office, rendering and upscaling a video, using Co-Pilot and Clipchamp, and going by a supported list of apps. I did not receive one ounce of usage under Task Manager for this, because most of this seems to be still mapped to the GPU. This begs the question if AI is actually needed at this point in time.