MAINGEAR is adding quite a bit of power to its new ML-17 gaming laptop that offers premium performance on the go. This 17-inch laptop has been developed in collaboration with CLEVO and engineered for gamers seeking a larger screen without a compromise of power or portability. The ML-17 includes the highest specs available for laptops that is displayed on a QHD (2560x1440) display with a refresh rate of 240Hz. With these specs, 240Hz will be very achievable in quite a bit of games. The display is also armed with NVIDIA G-Sync for fluid and tear-free gameplay along with vibrant visuals.

“Continuing our partnership with CLEVO and Intel, our new collaboratively-developed 17-inch ML-17 gaming laptop raises the bar on what gaming laptops should be capable of delivering in terms of performance and overall value,” said Wallace Santos, CEO at MAINGEAR. ”Packed full of the latest, high-performance components, including the most powerful CPUs and GPUs available on the market, as well as premium specs like Thunderbolt 5 and Wi-Fi 7, this laptop delivers a top-tier gaming experience that parallels the kind of high-performance desktop-like gameplay that gamers demand, all in a backpackable form factor.”

As Premium as it Gets

The ML-17 will be powered by an Intel Core i9-14900HX and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile GPU. These will be cooled with an advance system featuring dual fans, four vents and nine heat pipes. Players can expect an isolated full-sized keyboard with a number pad and customizable per-key full-color RGB illumination. RAM options for the ML-17 range up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM at 4800MHz with storage of up to three 4TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSDs. Dual Thunderbolt 5 ports will be offered that offer a data rate of up to 120 Gbps with Bandwidth Boost. This actually allows for the usage of either dual 6K monitors or a single 8K monitor.

Maxing out other options on the ML-17 includes the usage of Wi-Fi 7 and a 2.5 GbE LAN port that both offer low latency network connections. There is also a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, HDMI output and a separate 3.5mm audio jack and headset jacks. Players will hear audio via powerful stereo speakers that are fine-tuned via the Creative Sound Blaster Studio PRO software. The battery included with the ML-17 is a 99-Whr lithium polymer battery. Varying performance modes allows players to tailor the ML-17 to their needs. Lastly, MAINGEAR includes the option to use custom artwork designs for laptop lids that allow for true personalization.

The MAINGEAR ML-17 is available now from the MAINGEAR website here. Retail pricing starts at $3,899. With all MAINGEAR products, every components of this laptop is meticulously selected and rigorously tested for maximum compatibility, reliability and performance. All products receive an extensive QA check that uphold to MAINGEAR'S commitment to excellence. All ML-17 laptops are backed by a standard one-year warranty plus access to MAINGEAR'S award-winning laptop support.

