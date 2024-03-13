Key Takeaways ZERO Series Gaming PC by MAINGEAR offers innovative MG-RC technology for sleek cable management.

Collaboration with MSI on motherboards enhances performance and design of gaming PCs.

Range of configurations available from Silver to Ultimate tiers, with customization options for buyers.

MAINGEAR has officially announced its ZERO Series Gaming PC availability after the resounding success of the ZERO Limited Edition drop. This is the PC line that MAINGEAR offers with its patented MG-RC technology (MAINGEAR Rear Connection). In collaboration with MSI, these motherboards provide the rear cable connections to help further improve cable management. This advancement was announced back at CES 2024 and was first included with the ZERO Limited Edition drop. The ZERO Series will embrace the ethos of performance, minimalism and accessibility and it's now available for all to purchase.

“ZERO refines the traditional gaming PC, ushering in the next aesthetic era,” stated Wallace Santos, CEO of MAINGEAR. “This series represents the perfect harmony of bleeding edge hardware, MAINGEAR's innovative MG-RC discrete cable management, and our relentless quest for sleek, minimalist design. Simply put, these PCs look incredible inside and out, and deliver the best-in-class performance our customers expect and deserve.”

ZERO Series Features

MSI has a chassis that has been factory designed to support the MG-RC motherboards. The MAG Pano M100 PZ MATX chassis are exclusively equipped with the official motherboard from the manufacturer that supports the MG-RC design, the MSI Project Zero. This can potentially open the door with how gaming PCs are both designed and manufactured. Much like the MG-1 and North Series from MAINGEAR, a wide variety of configurations are available for the ZERO series. Different tiers ranging from the lower Silver to the top Ultimate will offer the right configuration for individuals with varying price points. MAINGEAR also offers the option to BOOST PC orders that will double the system's RAM and SSD capacity along with an upgrade to Windows 11 Pro.

The base Silver retails for $1399 and includes a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, Intel i5-14400F, 16GB RGB DDR5 5200MHz RAM and a 1TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD. There are seven tiers in total with each increasing tier offering the next level of GPU. The Ultimate retails for $3929 and includes the GeForce RTX 4090, Intel Core i9-14900K, 32GB RGB DDR5 6000MHz and a 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD. MAINGEAR also allows for specific customization for builds if one doesn't desire the options provided.

All MAINGEAR PCs include lifetime USA support and labor, a one year standard warranty and ships out under a week. Hiding the connectors on the computer means better air flow, less clutters and a premium view of every peripheral that is housed in the chassis. The pre-builds do come with AIO coolers and that will be the only hose or cabling that would be seen inside of the case. The MAINGEAR Zero Limited drop included 50 units and all were spoken for. You can view the setups here.