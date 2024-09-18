The Mistress of All Evil and Sleeping Beauty villain Maleficent has joined Disney Speedstorm as a playable racer. She is the Mid-Season character for Season 9 of the game, which has previously featured Pirates of the Caribbean heroes (and villains).

Maleficent Joins the Race

The evil Maleficent is now available to play in Disney Speedstorm. She is a Trickster class that turns into a dragon for her charged activation. Her normal activation has her raising her staff and calling down lightning bolts to stun her opponents. She'll gain a flame every time she hits someone on the track. After she gains six flames, she turns into a dragon with flames surrounding her cart. She flies over the track as fast as a Bullet Bill from Mario Kart and stuns her foes with fire as she flies past them. She sounds very cool to play as.

Disney Speedstorm has hosted many different faces from Disney's history over the past few years. Kermit the Frog from the Muppets has even appeared in the game alongside Stitch, Elsa, and Aladdin. It's also added The Nightmare Before Christmas characters to Disney Speedstorm. Some fans are hoping that Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series eventually joins the race, but it is unlikely as he's only appeared as a character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and World of Final Fantasy as well as some other mobile titles.

There's Lots of Disney Content to Play This Season

There are a lot of Disney products to look forward to this season. Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is a completely remade version of the Wii original with the addition of a ground pound and a sprint move. It also has brilliant visuals that enhance the original experience. If you're looking for more of a mobile experience, Disney Pixel RPG will have you take part in battles with a classic gaming aesthetic. Characters like Baymax, Stitch, and Mickey are all in 8-bit/16-bit glory as they fight glitches in their world.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is also going strong with the addition of Tiana from The Princess and the Frog into the valley and the continuation of the Rift in Time DLC storyline. The game is a relaxing Animal Crossing-like title that has you growing resources, building a new community, and helping out your favorite Disney characters. Hopefully, more Disney projects are in the pipeline. We're still waiting to hear news on Kingdom Hearts 4, which hasn't received a new trailer for over two years.