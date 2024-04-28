Key Takeaways Burgage Plots are vital for developing armor and weapons in Manor Lords, requiring upgrades to add necessary workshops.

Tailor extensions and Blacksmith-Bowyer workshops are essential for crafting early-tier armor and weapons.

Access armament menus to equip citizens for combat and strategize early preparation, expansion, and resource efficiency.

In the strategic medieval city-building game, Manor Lords, understanding how to arm your citizens is crucial for survival and military prowess. As you build your settlement, you'll need to equip the males of each household for battle against raids and hostile AI. This guide will walk you through the steps to obtain armor and weapons in Manor Lords by utilizing Burgage Plots and their developments.

Getting Started with Armament

Understanding Burgage Plots

At the start of the game, your ability to produce armor and weapons is limited. Burgage Plots are the key areas in your settlement where you can develop these capabilities.

As you advance in the game, you'll need to expand and upgrade these plots to accommodate the necessary workshops.

Developing Armorsmithing

Initially, focus on developing your settlement to include armorsmithing capabilities. This is crucial for beginning the production of basic armor.

Ensure that your Burgage Plots are upgraded to Level 2, which is required to add extensions such as armorsmiths or blacksmiths.

Upgrading Burgage Plots

To upgrade a Burgage Plot to Level 2, the plot needs to be large enough for an extension and meet specific local necessities (like proximity to market stalls).

Look for the shed icon with a hammer on your plot layout, which indicates the possibility to build an extension.

Crafting Armor and Weapons

Tailor Extensions: A Tailor extension allows for the crafting of Gambesons, which are early-tier armor suitable for equipping your troops in the initial phases of the game. Blacksmith and Bowyer Workshops: Blacksmiths are vital for producing swords, spears, and other metal-based tools and weapons. Bowyers focus on creating war bows, essential for arming your ranged units.

Advancing to Higher Tier Armor: As your settlement progresses, you can unlock further developments in armormaking: Basic Armormaking : Enables the crafting of Helmets. Advanced Armormaking : Allows for the production of Mail Armor. Master Armormaking : Grants the ability to create Plate Armor.



How Armaments Work

Accessing Armament Menus: The armament system in Manor Lords is managed through specific UI menus. At the top right of the screen, you can view the total inventory of weapons and armor.

Each Burgage Plot also features its list of armaments, detailing what is available for the household’s males to use in combat. Preparing for Combat: When conflict arises, such as bandit raids or military engagements with enemy AI lords, your armed citizens will rally using the army menu at the bottom of the UI.

Properly equipped individuals will automatically fetch their assigned gear from the available armaments and prepare for battle.

Strategic Considerations

Early Preparation: Aim to establish a basic level of armament within the first few years to defend against early threats.

Expansion Strategy: As your settlement grows, continuously enhance your armament capabilities to keep pace with increasing threats and military objectives.

: As your settlement grows, continuously enhance your armament capabilities to keep pace with increasing threats and military objectives. Resource Management: Efficient management of resources and plot development is essential to ensure timely armament of your populace.

Mastering the armament system in Manor Lords is key to surviving and thriving in the game's harsh medieval landscape. By strategically developing your Burgage Plots and tailoring your workshops to the needs of your settlement, you can build a formidable armed force ready to protect your citizens and conquer adversaries.