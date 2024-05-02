Key Takeaways Clothing stalls provide essential items: raw materials like linen, yarn, leather, and finished goods like clothes, shoes.

Level 1 burgage plots need raw materials, while level 2 requires finished clothing items for advancement.

Strategic setup and placement of markets are crucial for efficient clothing stall management and customer satisfaction.

In Manor Lords, the development of your marketplace with efficient clothing stalls is vital for satisfying the diverse needs of your population. This guide provides an in-depth look at how clothing stalls function within the game and offers strategic advice for managing them effectively to enhance your villagers' happiness and your settlement's overall productivity.

Understanding Clothing Stalls

Clothing stalls are specialized market stalls operated by citizens employed in various related professions, including storage houses, tailors, cobblers, tanneries, and weavers' workshops. These stalls are crucial for providing your populace with essential clothing items and materials.

Products Offered by Clothing Stalls

Clothing stalls can sell a variety of items crucial for meeting the needs of your citizens:

Raw Materials: Linen, Yarn, Leather

Linen, Yarn, Leather Finished Goods: Clothes, Cloaks, Shoes

Requirements for Burgage Plots

Level 1 Burgage Plots: Require access to at least one type of raw clothing material.

Require access to at least one type of raw clothing material. Level 2 Burgage Plots: Demand at least one type of finished clothing commodity to advance.

Related Manor Lords: Burgage Plots Guide Burgage Plots are essential for housing your population and facilitating their productivity through strategic placement and enhancements.

Setting Up and Supplying Clothing Stalls

Initial Setup

Raw Material Production: Linen: Cultivate flax and process it in a Weaver’s Workshop.

Cultivate flax and process it in a Weaver’s Workshop. Yarn: Harvest wool from sheep at a sheep pen and convert it to yarn at the Weaver’s Workshop.

Harvest wool from sheep at a sheep pen and convert it to yarn at the Weaver’s Workshop. Leather: Obtain hides from goats in burgage plots or from wild animals at hunting camps, then process these hides into leather at a Tannery. Finished Goods Production: Upgrade to a level 2 burgage plot and add an extension to start producing finished goods.

Cobblers: Use leather to make shoes.

Use leather to make shoes. Tailors: Use yarn or linen along with dyes (produced from berries in the dye building from the industry menu) to create clothes and cloaks.

Strategic Placement of Markets

Deploy multiple markets throughout your town to ensure even distribution of clothing stalls. This strategy helps prevent supply shortages in distant burgage plots and distributes any complaints more evenly, avoiding severe impacts on approval ratings.

Managing Challenges and Ensuring Supply

Dye Production: As your population grows, dyes may become scarce. Prioritize the cultivation of berries and the efficient production of dyes to maintain a steady supply for your tailors.

As your population grows, dyes may become scarce. Prioritize the cultivation of berries and the efficient production of dyes to maintain a steady supply for your tailors. Leather and Shoes: Given their relative ease of production, focusing on leather and shoes can be a highly effective strategy for supporting your clothing stalls.

Clothing stalls play a pivotal role in Manor Lords by fulfilling the clothing needs of your citizens, which in turn boosts their satisfaction and the overall approval rating of your settlement. By following the outlined steps for setting up and managing these stalls, along with strategic placement of markets, you can ensure that your citizens are well-supplied and happy. This careful management will pave the way for a prosperous and thriving medieval village, where every resident is well-clothed and content.