Key Takeaways Manor Lords is the most wishlisted game on Steam, gaining popularity as a single-developer project.

The game brings depth with city building, battles, and economic simulations connected to medieval life.

Xbox PC Game Pass members can explore the medieval world of Manor Lords now, as it is available to subscribers starting today.

The latest addition to the PC Game Pass roster has arrived, and it's none other than Manor Lords, the medieval strategy game that has quickly climbed to the top of the Steam wishlist, surpassing highly anticipated titles like Hades 2 and Hollow Knight: Silksong. While console players will have to wait a bit longer for their version, PC gamers can start exploring the game's rich medieval world today.

Manor Lords has been a standout on Steam, becoming the most wishlisted game and generating significant buzz within the gaming community. This surge in popularity is remarkable, given that the game is the creation of a single developer, highlighting an impressive feat in both game design and community engagement.

The game launches in early access on PC Game Pass, indicating that it is still in development and will continue to evolve based on player feedback. As part of the Game Preview program, "Manor Lords" offers a unique blend of in-depth city building, large-scale tactical battles, and complex economic and social simulations. Players are invited to rule their lands as a medieval lord, where the passing of seasons and changing weather dynamically impact gameplay.

Drawing inspiration from late 14th-century Franconia, Manor Lords strives for historical accuracy to enhance its gameplay mechanics and visual authenticity. The game deviates from common medieval tropes, opting instead to deliver a world that feels more authentic, colorful, and believable.

Access to the PC version of Manor Lords begins today for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. This is an exciting opportunity to dive into a game that has captivated millions with its promise and potential.