Key Takeaways Upgrade Burgage Plots to earn Development Points efficiently.

Spend Development Points wisely on tech tree advancements.

Specialize regions in different technologies for maximum efficiency.

In the strategic game Manor Lords, Development Points serve as an important currency for unlocking new technologies and buildings, enhancing the growth and specialization of your settlement. Understanding how to earn and spend these points efficiently is crucial to advancing your settlement and customizing your gameplay experience.

How to Get Development Points

Development Points are tied to your settlement's level. To progress through different levels and earn these points, you must upgrade your settlement's infrastructure, primarily through enhancing Burgage Plots.

Steps to Level Up Your Settlement:

Level 1 Settlement: Requires upgrading five Level 1 Burgage Plots. Level 2 Settlement: Requires upgrading two Level 2 Burgage Plots.

To upgrade a Burgage Plot, you need to meet the specific needs of its residents, which involve providing essential amenities and market supplies.

How to Upgrade Burgage Plots:

Assess Needs: Click on any Burgage Plot to view the resident's needs. This will show what is necessary for the plot to level up.

Provide Amenities: Ensure each household has access to basic amenities such as a church and a water supply from a well within range.

Ensure each household has access to basic amenities such as a church and a water supply from a well within range. Fulfill Market Supply: Set up market stalls in marketplaces to supply essential goods like firewood, food, and clothing. The specific requirements depend on your settlement's level.

Tracking Progress:

Burgage Plot Information: Hovering over a Burgage Plot will indicate the upgrades needed for progression.

Hovering over a Burgage Plot will indicate the upgrades needed for progression. Settlement Overview: Hover over your settlement’s region name for an overview of required Burgage Plot level-ups for the next Development Point.

How to Use Development Points

Once you've earned a Development Point, it's time to invest it in your settlement’s future.

How to Spend Development Points

Access the Tech Tree: Click on the settlement name at the top of your HUD to open the tech tree. Unlock Technologies: Use the Development Point to unlock tier-one research from any tab in the tech tree. Each unlock provides a bonus specific to that region.

Specialization

Due to the limited number of Development Points and localized technology, strategic specialization is advisable. Each region should focus on specific types of technologies to maximize efficiency:

Farming: Focus on agricultural advancements.

Forestry: Develop better logging and wood management techniques.

Develop better logging and wood management techniques. Smithing and Mining: Enhance metal and mineral extraction processes.

Enhance metal and mineral extraction processes. Trading: Improve market and trading capabilities.

Specialize your empire’s various regions in different technologies based on their natural resources and geographical advantages.

You can effectively expand and enhance your empire in Manor Lords by upgrading your settlement through Burgage Plots and strategically spending Development Points on specialized technologies. This guide provides a fundamental understanding of utilizing Development Points to their fullest potential, ensuring that each decision contributes towards a more prosperous settlement.