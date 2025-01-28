Food is the lifeblood of your settlement in Manor Lords. Without it, your villagers will grumble, starve, and eventually abandon you faster than you can imagine. But food in Manor Lords isn’t just handed to you on a silver platter. You’ll have to work for it, plan for it, and sometimes fight the seasons to keep your supplies flowing.

The good news is Manor Lords offers tons of ways to gather, grow, or trade for food. From hunting wild animals to farming honey with apiaries, the choices are endless — and it’s all up to you to find the perfect combo. But what’s the best strategy for long-term success? Should you prioritize farming, foraging, or hunting? And what about importing food during tough winters? That’s where this list comes in.

6 Visit a Trading Post or Food Cart

Think of the Trading Post as your medieval Amazon — if you need something, you can trade for it. Once you’ve built your Trading Post, you can start trading with neighboring regions. This means you can bring in food during tough times or sell surplus goods to make some coin. It’s all about balancing supply and demand. You can set specific trade thresholds to make sure your food stocks never dip too low. For example, you can import bread or grain when supplies fall below a certain level.

Food Carts, on the other hand, are like a built-in vending machine for your village. Once you unlock them through the Foreign Suppliers perk, you can set them up in your marketplaces. It’s an automated way of buying bread for your villagers. But don’t rely on imports too much. Use them as a backup, not your main food source. And keep an eye on how much your Food Carts are spending. They can drain your wealth fast!

5 Forager's Huts

Whether you’re just starting your settlement or need a quick food boost, foraging for berries is a total lifesaver. These little gems are one of the easiest, most reliable ways to keep your villagers happy and well-fed. And you know what’s great about berries? They’re there for you right from the start — no fancy farms or elaborate hunting setups needed.

To get berries, you’ll want to scout out berry deposits on your map. These spots are your foraging goldmines, so mark them down. Next, slap a Forager’s Hut right near those berry patches. The closer, the better — your workers will spend less time walking and more time gathering. And finally assign some villagers to the hut to start gathering berries. Don’t be shy—two workers usually do the trick, but if you’ve got a super-rich berry patch, throw in a few extra hands.

4 Breads from Bakeries or Ovens

Think of bread as the MVP of food sources. It’s not seasonal like berries or dependent on wildlife like hunting — it’s reliable, renewable, and perfect for keeping your villagers fed all year long. Plus, there’s something so satisfying about turning golden fields of wheat into warm loaves of bread.

Before you can bake bread, you need wheat. Go to the farming tab and designate some land for wheat. Your farmers need a base of operations (farmhouse) to plant and harvest the wheat. The closer the farmhouse is to the fields, the faster they’ll work. Once your farmers harvest the wheat, it’s time to process it into grain. Finally, you will need a communal oven for your villagers to bake the bread.

3 Hunt Down Wild Animals Like Deer for Meat

Sure, farming is cool, but it takes time, and winters? They’re brutal. Hunting, on the other hand, gives you an instant and steady source of meat — perfect for when your granaries start looking a little too empty. Plus, it’s not just meat we’re talking about. Hunting gives you hides too, which can be turned into leather for crafting shoes and other goodies your villagers will love.

To catch wild animals like deer, you need a Hunting Camp. Find a spot near a wild animal habitat. These areas are marked on the map with red borders, but here’s a pro tip — don’t build inside that red zone! If you do, the animals will peace out, and your hunters will be left twiddling their thumbs.

2 Set Up Apiaries for Honey

Honey isn’t just a delicious treat; it’s a versatile, low-maintenance food source that adds variety to your village's diet. And honey doesn’t spoil quickly, so it’s perfect for stockpiling during hard winters. To get honey you need to set up apiaries . But before you can start reaping that golden nectar, you need to unlock the Beekeeping skill in the forestry development tree.

While the game recommends two apiaries, you can build as many as your heart desires! More hives equals more honey. Assign a family to each apiary, but don’t bother doubling up. One family per apiary is all you need to keep production humming.

1 Extend Your Backyard to Make a Chicken Coop, Apple Orchard or Vegetable Garden

You’ve got your wheat fields and hunting parties, but let’s be real — those systems can take time and personnel. Backyard extensions, on the other hand, let each household pitch in with small-scale food production. It’s like turning every house into its own little food factory!

Chicken coops are one of the easiest backyard upgrades, giving you a steady supply of eggs without much effort. If you’re thinking long-term (towards mid-game), apple orchards are a fantastic investment. Your villagers will be munching on crisp apples for years. All in all, backyard extensions are a lifesaver when centralized farming isn’t cutting it, especially in smaller or isolated settlements.