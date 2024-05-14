Key Takeaways Producing ale in Manor Lords requires setting up barley farms, a malthouse, and brewery extensions efficiently.

Consider importing ale as a strategic alternative when local production can't meet demand.

Manage ale distribution, adjust production estimates, and balance local production vs. imports for a happy settlement.

In Manor Lords, ale is a crucial mid to late-game resource that significantly enhances happiness and approval ratings, especially for upgrading to level 3 burgage plots. This guide will detail the various strategies for producing and importing ale, ensuring a steady supply to meet the needs of your growing settlement.

Producing Ale in Manor Lords

Producing ale efficiently requires a good understanding of the production chain from farming to brewing. Here’s how you can set up your ale production:

Setting Up Barley Farms

Barley Production : Begin by identifying fertile land using the barley fertilization overlay in the game. Plan to grow between 300-500 barley units , considering your population ranges from 70-250 to ensure a year-round supply.

: Begin by identifying fertile land using the barley fertilization overlay in the game. Plan to grow between , considering your population ranges from 70-250 to ensure a year-round supply. Estimating Ale Needs: Calculate your ale requirements by multiplying your population by factors between 0.2 and 0.35, depending on tavern proximity and seasonal demand variations, to determine monthly ale needs.

Building a Malthouse

Malting Barley: Once you have your barley, it needs to be malted. Use the industry's building menu to construct a malthouse and employ a family. One family can supply enough malt for three breweries per month.

Constructing Brewery Extensions

Brewing Ale: Establish brewery extensions on a level 2 burgage plot. From experience, a single brewery can produce about 13 ales a month. Divide your monthly ale requirement by 13 to figure out how many breweries are needed to satisfy tavern demand.

Managing Tavern Operations

Distributing Ale: Finally, build a tavern from the residential building menu and employ one or two families to manage ale distribution and maintain stock levels.

Adjustments and Tips

Regular Calculations : Continuously adjust your ale production estimates as your population grows to prevent depleting your stock.

: Continuously adjust your ale production estimates as your population grows to prevent depleting your stock. Soil Fertility Management: Barley cultivation can significantly reduce soil fertility. Implement crop rotation and fallowing strategies to allow soil recovery. Utilizing Fertilization technology can further enhance recovery, especially if you integrate sheep pasturing.

Importing Ale Strategy

When local production can't meet demand or as a supplement, importing ale can be a strategic alternative, though it typically comes at a higher cost.

Unlocking Trade Efficiencies

Trade Developments : Prioritize unlocking Trade Logistics and Better Deals developments early to reduce import costs and open profitable trade routes.

: Prioritize unlocking and developments early to reduce import costs and open profitable trade routes. Cost Management: Trade Logistics can cap opening trade route costs at 25 regional wealth, and Better Deals can reduce ale costs from 18 to 8 regional wealth, making imports more affordable.

Funding Imports Through Trade

Strategic Selling: Offset ale import costs by selling surplus resources. Efficiently managing your resources allows you to fund not just ale imports but also other essential supplies.

Strategic Considerations

Whether you choose to focus on local ale production or import strategies, each has its benefits and challenges. Producing ale locally ensures a stable supply and boosts your settlement's self-sufficiency, while importing can save on manpower and land use, provided you manage your finances well. Adjust your strategy based on your settlement's growth stage, resource availability, and economic conditions to maintain a happy and thriving population in Manor Lords.