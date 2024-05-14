Key Takeaways Crafting clothes boosts Approval Ratings

Obtain Linen by growing Flax and crafting Dyes

Diversifying market offerings improves economy.

In the medieval town-building game Manor Lords, clothing adds visual appeal and plays a crucial role in boosting your citizens' approval ratings. This guide details the comprehensive process of crafting clothes, acquiring essential materials like Linen and Dyes, and trading at Market Stalls to diversify your town's economy.

Crafting Clothes in Manor Lords

To begin crafting clothes in Manor Lords, you'll need to establish the necessary infrastructure and secure raw materials:

Set Up a Tailor's Workshop : Ensure you have a Level 2 Burgage Plot with an extension available. Construct the Tailor’s Workshop at the cost of 5 Regional Wealth and 5 Planks.

: Ensure you have a Level 2 Burgage Plot with an extension available. Construct the Tailor’s Workshop at the cost of 5 Regional Wealth and 5 Planks. Crafting Process: Click on the Tailor building and select the "General" tab. Here, choose to produce Clothes. Each piece of clothing will require 1 Linen and 1 Dye. It’s advisable to initially bypass the options for crafting Cloaks and Gambesons to focus on basic clothing.

Considerations:

Self-Sufficiency : Crafting your own clothes can be more economically viable than purchasing them due to the high market prices.

: Crafting your own clothes can be more economically viable than purchasing them due to the high market prices. Market Benefits: Selling excess clothing can later turn a profit and positively impact your Approval Rating and Burgage Plot happiness.

Getting Linen

Linen is a primary material needed for clothing:

Growing Flax : Flax can be grown on farms. Utilize the in-game overlay to find suitable land for Flax, and task your Farmers with its cultivation.

: Flax can be grown on farms. Utilize the in-game overlay to find suitable land for Flax, and task your Farmers with its cultivation. Weaver Workshop: Convert harvested Flax into Linen at the Weaver Workshop, located within your town’s industry crafting menu.

Getting Dyes

Dyes are necessary for adding color to your garments:

Sourcing Berries : Berries, used for making Dyes, can be gathered from a Forager's Hut or purchased at a Trading Post.

: Berries, used for making Dyes, can be gathered from a Forager's Hut or purchased at a Trading Post. Dyers Workshop: Process the collected Berries into Dyes at the Dyers Workshop. Consider enhancing berry production through the Forest Management development during growing seasons.

Other Sources of Clothing

Expanding your market offerings can further boost citizen satisfaction:

Clothing Market Stalls : These stalls can trade raw materials such as Linen and Yarn as clothing goods. This contributes to a diverse economy and increases Approval Ratings.

: These stalls can trade raw materials such as Linen and Yarn as clothing goods. This contributes to a diverse economy and increases Approval Ratings. Production Diversity: Products like Leather from Tanneries and Yarn from Weaver Workshops are also essential. These materials help produce other goods like Shoes, enhancing the variety at Market Stalls.

Key Items Traded at Stalls:

Clothes

Cloaks

Leather

Linen

Yarn

Shoes

Final Tips

Achieving a thriving and diverse market in Manor Lords requires attention to both production and trading. By establishing efficient production lines for clothes and diversifying market offerings, you can ensure high Approval Ratings and a prosperous town. Consider the market and material demands carefully to maximize the economic benefits and overall satisfaction of your citizens.