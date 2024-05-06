Key Takeaways Two main ways to acquire heavy armor in Manor Lords: Importing Armor and Crafting Armor.

Importing involves trade posts, unlock "Better Deals" for cheaper imports.

Crafting requires iron ore, an Armorer's Workshop, and development unlocks like "Advanced Armorsmith."

In Manor Lords, preparing your armies with the best possible defense is crucial for a successful conqueror playthrough. Mail and plate armor provide substantial protection, but acquiring these heavy defense armaments involves several strategic steps, as they are locked behind specific developments. This guide details how to import, craft, and equip mail and plate armor, ensuring your forces are battle-ready.

There are two main ways to getting heavy armor in Manor Lords. These include:

Importing Armor. Crafting Armor.

Let's start with the first method.

Importing Mail and Plate Armor

Trade Imports: Mail and plate armor can be imported from trading posts, which is a straightforward method if crafting infrastructure is not yet in place. The standard cost is 18 wealth per item .

. To reduce costs, unlock the "Better Deals" development. This development decreases import costs by ten, reducing the cost to 8 wealth per armor piece, making this option significantly more affordable.

Crafting Mail and Plate Armor

Resource Acquisition:

Iron Ore: Begin by mining or importing iron ore. This is the fundamental resource needed for crafting both types of armor.

Iron Slabs: Convert the iron ore into iron slabs at a bloomery. Alternatively, iron slabs can also be imported if you prefer to bypass the initial processing step.

Workshop Setup:

Establish an Armorer’s Workshop by selecting the appropriate extension at a burgage plot. This workshop is essential for armor crafting.

Development Unlocks:

Mail Armor: Unlock the " Advanced Armorsmith " development to begin crafting mail armor.

Plate Armor: Further enhance your crafting capability by unlocking the "Master Armorsmith" development, which allows for the production of plate armor.

Production Management:

Access the armorsmith extension in your burgage plot, check the general table, and select the armor type you want to produce. Note that without these developments, armorsmiths will default to making helmets.

Equipping Mail and Plate Armor

Mail Armor Usage:

Mail armor is typically used by militia, which are part of your settlement’s defense force. Ensure that citizens living in level 3 burgage plots are equipped with mail armor, allowing them to switch from gambesons to mail armor when rallied for combat.

Plate Armor for Retinues:

Plate armor is exclusively used by your manor’s retinue troops, which are professional soldiers of your lordship.

To equip plate armor: Build or access your manor. Navigate to the army menu and select "retinue." Use the retinue customization option to manage armor upgrades. Choose between "Upgrade Armor - Import" for full cost or "Upgrade Armor Locally" for half the cost at 9 treasury wealth.



Financing Armor Upgrades:

The purchase of plate armor impacts the personal wealth of your Lord, accumulated through the taxation of citizens. Manage your manor’s taxation policy effectively to fund these crucial upgrades.

Strategic Considerations for Armor

Balance Importing and Crafting: Depending on your settlement’s resource availability and economic strength, balance the importing and crafting of armor to optimize costs and time.

Depending on your settlement’s resource availability and economic strength, balance the importing and crafting of armor to optimize costs and time. Development Prioritization: Prioritize developments that reduce costs and expand your crafting capabilities, as this will have long-term benefits for your military readiness.

Prioritize developments that reduce costs and expand your crafting capabilities, as this will have long-term benefits for your military readiness. Regular Upgrades: Continuously upgrade your militia and retinue’s armor as advancements become available to maintain a competitive edge in battles.

Equipping your troops with mail and plate armor significantly enhances their durability and effectiveness in combat. By following this guide, your armies in Manor Lords will be well-prepared to face any threats, supporting your ambitions to conquer and thrive in the game.