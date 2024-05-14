Key Takeaways Leather is crucial for crafting goods and upgrading plots in Manor Lords for economic growth and happiness.

Obtain hides from goat sheds, hunting camps, or trading posts, then process them at a tannery for leather production.

Distribute leather to market stalls, especially cobblers, to boost approval ratings and advance burgage plots in the game.

Leather is a critical resource for crafting various goods, particularly shoes, which are essential for enhancing the approval ratings and economic development of your Manor Lords settlement. This guide will walk you through the process of obtaining hides and converting them into leather, outlining efficient methods and strategic considerations to optimize your leather production.

Understanding the Importance of Leather

Leather is not only vital for crafting high-demand items at clothing stalls but is also integral for upgrading burgage plots. Ensuring a steady supply of leather is key to maintaining a prosperous and growing settlement.

How to Make Leather in Manor Lords

Producing leather in Manor Lords involves several steps, from sourcing hides to processing them at your tannery:

Gathering Hides

Hides can be obtained through various methods, each with its advantages and logistical considerations:

Goat Shed Extensions : Building goat shed extensions on your burgage plots provides a passive supply of meat and hides, as goats are periodically slaughtered for resources.

: Building goat shed extensions on your burgage plots provides a passive supply of meat and hides, as goats are periodically slaughtered for resources. Hunting Camps : Set up hunting camps to gather hides from wild animals. To sustain animal populations and avoid ecological impacts, manage hunting quotas carefully, ensuring minimum animal counts are ecologically viable.

: Set up hunting camps to gather hides from wild animals. To sustain animal populations and avoid ecological impacts, manage hunting quotas carefully, ensuring minimum animal counts are ecologically viable. Trading Posts: Although expensive, hides can also be purchased from trading posts. This method requires significant wealth, especially if the Better Deals development has not been unlocked.

Setting Up a Tannery

Once you have a reliable source of hides, the next step is to process these hides into leather:

Construction of the Tannery : Navigate to the construction menu and select the industry tab to build the tannery. The construction typically requires four pieces of lumber.

: Navigate to the construction menu and select the industry tab to build the tannery. The construction typically requires four pieces of lumber. Operation: Assign a family to work in the tannery. This family will be responsible for converting hides into leather, a process crucial for the next stages of production.

How to Use Leather in Manor Lords

Distribution : After processing, leather is shipped to storehouses and then distributed to various market stalls, including cobblers, where it is used to make shoes.

: After processing, leather is shipped to storehouses and then distributed to various market stalls, including cobblers, where it is used to make shoes. Marketplace Variety: Incorporating leather goods like shoes into your market stalls not only diversifies the marketplace offerings but also significantly boosts approval ratings and assists in advancing to level 3 burgage plots.

Strategic Considerations

Resource Management : Efficiently manage your resources to ensure that your leather production is both sustainable and economically viable. Regularly assess your hide sources and tannery output to adjust to population growth and market demand.

: Efficiently manage your resources to ensure that your leather production is both sustainable and economically viable. Regularly assess your hide sources and tannery output to adjust to population growth and market demand. Development Investments: Consider investing in developments such as Better Deals to reduce the costs of imported goods, making external sources of hides more affordable and sustainable for your economy.

Producing leather in Manor Lords is a multifaceted process that requires careful planning and strategic resource management. By effectively gathering hides, setting up a tannery, and utilizing the leather in your market, you can enhance your settlement's economic status and citizen satisfaction. Remember to continuously adapt your strategies to the growing needs of your population and market conditions to maintain a thriving settlement.