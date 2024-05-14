Key Takeaways Shoes satisfy luxury needs, upgrade plots, and determine citizens' happiness in Manor Lords.

In the immersive town-building game Manor Lords, luxury resources such as shoes play a crucial role in citizen satisfaction and are integral for leveling up Burgage Plots. This guide will provide a step-by-step process on how to craft shoes, focusing on the necessary infrastructure and materials required to satisfy your citizens' luxury needs and thereby enhance your settlement's development.

Understanding the Need for Shoes

Shoes are considered a luxury item in Manor Lords and are essential for improving citizen happiness and upgrading Burgage Plots. This upgrade is vital as it unlocks development points, which are instrumental in expanding your settlement's capabilities and infrastructure.

How to Craft Shoes in Manor Lords

To start crafting shoes, players must first set up the necessary buildings and gather the required materials:

Setting Up a Cobbler's Workshop : Ensure you have a Level 2 Burgage Plot available with space for an extension. Here, you can build a Cobbler’s Workshop using 5 Regional Wealth and 5 Planks.

: Ensure you have a Level 2 Burgage Plot available with space for an extension. Here, you can build a Cobbler’s Workshop using Building a Tannery: Next, construct a Tannery from the Industrial building tab. This facility will be crucial for converting Hides into Leather, which are the primary materials needed for making shoes.

Acquiring Materials for Shoes

Hides : There are several ways to obtain hides: Goat Shed : Build a Goat Shed at a Burgage Plot to consistently generate Hides. Hunting Camp : Set up a Hunting Camp to hunt wild animals, which can provide bursts of Hides. Trapping and Pelt Extraction : Unlock these developments using two Development Points . These allow for the passive generation of Meat and Hides, enhancing your resource stockpile without active management. Trading : Purchase Hides or Leather directly from the Trading Post. This method costs between 14 and 16 Regional Wealth per item and requires establishing a trade route for reliable acquisition.

: There are several ways to obtain hides: Leather Production: Make sure your Tannery is operational to turn the obtained Hides into Leather, ready to be crafted into shoes.

Strategic Recommendations

Resource Management : Given the complexity and cost associated with producing Leather year-round, it may be advantageous to focus also on crafting other clothing items like Clothes and Cloaks, which require Linen and Wool—materials that are easier to procure and manage.

: Given the complexity and cost associated with producing Leather year-round, it may be advantageous to focus also on crafting other clothing items like Clothes and Cloaks, which require Linen and Wool—materials that are easier to procure and manage. Dye Production Challenges: As your town grows, the production of Dyes can become increasingly challenging. Planning ahead by stockpiling berries for Dye making can mitigate some of these challenges, ensuring a steady supply of this critical resource.

Final Tips

Crafting shoes in Manor Lords not only meets the luxury needs of your citizens but also plays a pivotal role in the advancement of your settlement. By efficiently managing resources, strategically planning your production processes, and understanding the needs of your Burgage Plots, you can ensure the prosperity and happiness of your town. Remember to balance your production capabilities with the demands of your growing population to maintain a stable and thriving economy.