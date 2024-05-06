Key Takeaways Craft weapons by obtaining iron slabs from a Bloomery and planks from a Sawmill to arm your units.

In Manor Lords, weapons and armor are essential for defending your settlement and expanding your influence through military might. This guide provides detailed instructions on acquiring and crafting the necessary equipment to arm and protect your units, preparing them for battles against bandits or rival barons.

How to Get Weapons in Manor Lords

1. Crafting Weapons:

Weapons in Manor Lords can be crafted in specialized workshops. Each type of weapon requires specific materials and a designated workshop extension: Sidearms: Crafted at the Blacksmith's Workshop using two iron slabs. Spears: Require one iron slab and one plank, crafted at the Blacksmith's Workshop. Polearms: Similar to spears, made with one iron slab and one plank at the Blacksmith's Workshop. Bows: Require one plank and are crafted at the Bowyer's Workshop. Small Shields: Made with one plank at the Joiner's Workshop. Large Shields: Require two planks and are also crafted at the Joiner's Workshop.

Iron Slabs: For melee weapons, iron slabs are crucial. Obtain these by processing iron ore in a Bloomery. This building converts iron ore into usable iron slabs, and then refined into various weapons and armor.

Planks: Necessary for crafting spears, polearms, bows, and shields. Planks are produced at a Sawmill, where logs are processed into usable timber. Ensure you have a Sawmill worker and a functioning logistics chain to transport logs to the sawpit.

2. Purchasing Weapons:

Alternatively, if crafting isn't viable due to resource or time constraints, weapons can be purchased from the trading post.

How to Get Armor in Manor Lords

1. Crafting Armor:

Armor is just as crucial as weapons for your army's effectiveness. Below are the types and requirements for crafting armor: Gambesons: Crafted from two pieces of linen at the Tailor’s Workshop. Linen is produced by converting flax at a Weaver’s Workshop. Helmets: Require one iron slab and are crafted at the Armorer’s Workshop. Mail Armour: Made with two iron slabs at the Armorer’s Workshop. Plate Armor: The most protective armor, requiring eight iron slabs and crafted at the Armorer’s Workshop.

Advanced Armor: Mail and plate armor are more advanced and require you to unlock specific developments. These types of armor offer superior protection and are essential for equipping elite units.

Implementing Armaments

1. Storing and Assigning Equipment:

Once crafted or purchased, weapons and armor are stored in burgage plots designated for military use. Each plot’s armament detail will indicate the stored equipment, which units can access to arm themselves according to their designated roles in your army.

Other Notes

Resource Management: Efficient management of resources like iron ore and timber is vital. Ensure you have steady supplies to maintain continuous production.

Efficient management of resources like iron ore and timber is vital. Ensure you have steady supplies to maintain continuous production. Workshop Efficiency: Properly manage your workshops and ensure they are upgraded and well-staffed to maximize production efficiency.

Properly manage your workshops and ensure they are upgraded and well-staffed to maximize production efficiency. Strategic Reserves: Keep a reserve of weapons and armor for emergencies, such as unexpected attacks or rapid military expansion.

By following these guidelines, you will effectively arm and protect your population, transforming them into a formidable fighting force ready to defend your interests in Manor Lords. This preparation will solidify your settlement’s security and pave the way for future expansions and conquests.