Key Takeaways Build armor: Flax farm, tailor workshop, weaver's workshop for gambesons.

Create weapons: Mine iron ore, establish blacksmith workshop for spears.

Gather recruits: Expand housing, position troops strategically, manage resources wisely.

In Manor Lords, early gameplay can be significantly challenging, especially when you face the daunting task of repelling a bandit raid in your second or third year. This guide provides a detailed strategy to quickly assemble an effective army capable of handling the bandit threat, even with limited resources and production capabilities.

Building an Early Game Army

Armor Production

Flax Farm: Start by building a farmhouse with a 1.0 morgen-sized field dedicated to flax cultivation, essential for creating gambesons (light armor). Place this field in a highly fertile area to ensure a good yield.

Start by building a farmhouse with a 1.0 morgen-sized field dedicated to flax cultivation, essential for creating gambesons (light armor). Place this field in a highly fertile area to ensure a good yield. Burgage Plot Level 2: Increase your approval rating to upgrade burgage plots to level 2, enabling you to build a tailor’s workshop. This upgrade requires the establishment of essential services like a Church and a Well.

Increase your approval rating to upgrade burgage plots to level 2, enabling you to build a tailor’s workshop. This upgrade requires the establishment of essential services like a Church and a Well. Weaver’s Workshop: Set up a weaver's workshop to convert harvested flax into linen. This is crucial for the tailor who will be producing the gambesons.

Set up a weaver's workshop to convert harvested flax into linen. This is crucial for the tailor who will be producing the gambesons. Tailor Extension: Transform one of your level 2 burgage plots into a tailor's workshop where the linen will be crafted into gambesons. Prioritize gambeson production in the tailor’s settings.

Related Manor Lords: Burgage Plots Guide Burgage Plots are essential for housing your population and facilitating their productivity through strategic placement and enhancements.

Weapon Production

Iron Ore Mining: Locate the nearest iron ore deposit and set up a mining pit. Mine at least 96 iron ores to meet your initial weapon production needs.

Locate the nearest iron ore deposit and set up a mining pit. Mine at least to meet your initial weapon production needs. Bloomery: Establish a bloomery near the mining site to convert iron ore into iron slabs , necessary for crafting weapons.

Establish a bloomery near the mining site to , necessary for crafting weapons. Blacksmith: Convert another level 2 burgage plot into a blacksmith workshop where you can produce spears or sidearms . Decide based on your strategic preference; spears are generally more durable.

Convert another level 2 burgage plot into a blacksmith workshop where you can produce . Decide based on your strategic preference; spears are generally more durable. Sawpit and Joiner’s Shop: Ensure you have a logging camp and sawpit to process timber into planks. Use these planks in a joiner’s shop to produce large shields, assigning 64 planks for 36 shields.

These numbers are a little bit more than what you should need, but having more is generally better anyway.

Gathering Recruits in Manor Lords

1. Expanding Housing:

Build and expand several level 1 burgage plots to accommodate new families. Each plot can house up to six individuals if expanded, providing enough manpower for your early army.

Preparing for the Bandit Raid

1. Strategic Positioning

When alerted to the bandits' approach, position your newly formed army strategically, preferably on higher ground or at a location that will prevent the bandits from reaching the heart of your settlement.

2. Engaging the Enemy

As the bandits, split into three groups of 18, begin their assault, use the "Stand Your Ground" tactic to maintain a defensive posture. This will allow you to slowly whittle down their numbers without taking significant losses.

After reducing their numbers by at least one squad, switch to "Push Forward" to aggressively finish off the remaining bandits.

3. Post-Battle Management

Positioning your troops wisely during the battle will help keep casualties and the aftermath, like dealing with corpses, away from your settlement’s core areas.

Close

Final Tips

Early Preparation is Key: Start your preparations as soon as you get the alert about the bandits to maximize your readiness.

Start your preparations as soon as you get the alert about the bandits to maximize your readiness. Resource Management: Efficiently manage your resources to ensure that you do not run out of necessary materials during critical times.

Efficiently manage your resources to ensure that you do not run out of necessary materials during critical times. Tactical Engagement: Utilize terrain and tactical commands effectively during the battle to minimize losses and maximize damage to the enemy.

By following this guide, you should be able to effectively counter the early bandit threat in Manor Lords, setting a solid foundation for your settlement's security and future development.