Manor Lords offers a unique customization feature that allows players to upload custom coats of arms to represent their in-game lordship. This guide provides a step-by-step approach on how to create and upload your own coat of arms, ensuring it appears on your character, manors, and banners throughout the game.

What You Need to Get Started

Before you dive into the creation of your coat of arms, you'll need a few things:

Manor Lords Press Kit : Access the “template_custom_coat.png” file found within the press kit. This template will serve as your starting point.

: Access the “template_custom_coat.png” file found within the press kit. This template will serve as your starting point. Image Editing Software : You can use Photoshop, G.I.M.P, or my personal favourite, Photopea, or any other image editing software that allows you to edit PNG files.

: You can use Photoshop, G.I.M.P, or my personal favourite, Photopea, or any other image editing software that allows you to edit PNG files. File Storage Path: You will need to save your final design in a specific folder on your computer.

Step-by-Step Creation Process

1. Access the Template

Download the “template_custom_coat.png” from the Manor Lords Press Kit. You can find the press kit on the official Manor Lords website or community forums, or you can click the hyperlink mentioned above.

2. Customize Your Design

Open the template in your chosen image editing software. You'll see a designated white space on the shield—this is where your design will go. Be creative! Only the artwork within the bounds of the coat of arms shield will be visible in the game.

3. Edit and Save Your Work

Once your design is complete, remove the template layer by deleting the “template_custom_coat.png” layer from your project to ensure it doesn’t appear in your final product. Save your edited file as “custom_coat.png” and place it in the following directory on your PC:

C:\Users\YourUsername\AppData\Local\ManorLords\Saved\SaveGames\

4. Upload and Test Your Coat of Arms

Launch Manor Lords and start a new game. Look for the "Load Custom Texture" option, typically represented by a folder icon, and select your “custom_coat.png” file. The game should automatically generate your custom coat of arms. If satisfied, you can save it for later use or start playing with it immediately.

Tips for Perfecting Your Coat of Arms

Set Template Opacity Low : When designing, reduce the opacity of the template layer. This allows you to overlay your custom design accurately, ensuring it aligns perfectly with the game’s specifications.

: When designing, reduce the opacity of the template layer. This allows you to overlay your custom design accurately, ensuring it aligns perfectly with the game’s specifications. Trace Your Design: Use the low opacity template as a guide to trace your design, giving you a clear idea of how it will look in-game.

Managing Multiple Designs

If you wish to create multiple coats of arms, remember that Manor Lords currently supports only one active custom design at a time in the game. To manage multiple designs, save them separately in the SaveGames folder with distinct names. You can then switch them in and out as needed by renaming the files accordingly.

Uploading a custom coat of arms in Manor Lords allows for a personalized gaming experience, adding a unique flair to your medieval lordship. By following these steps, you can ensure that your custom designs integrate seamlessly into the game, enhancing your and others' engagement and enjoyment.