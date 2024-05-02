Key Takeaways Recruit mercenaries through the Army Panel, considering cost and capabilities.

Hiring mercenaries costs 30-90 personal wealth monthly; plan wisely.

Use mercenaries strategically in battle to bolster defenses and launch offensives.

Mercenaries serve as a vital reserve force in Manor Lords, ready to be deployed when your settlement faces dire circumstances. This guide will explore the process of recruiting mercenaries, the costs involved, and strategic tips on how to effectively use them in your military campaigns.

You should really only consider hiring mercenaries if you absolutely must.

How to Recruit Mercenaries

Recruiting mercenaries in Manor Lords is straightforward but requires careful planning due to their cost. Here’s how to hire a mercenary force:

Accessing the Army Panel: Click on the army button on your game interface to open the military options. Creating a Unit: Select 'Create a new unit' to organize your forces. Hiring Mercenaries: Click on the 'Hire Mercenary' button, typically located on the right side of the panel.

Browse the available mercenary groups, which vary in size and capability.

Hover over each option to view detailed unit information, including their stats and equipment.

Select and hire the desired mercenary group for the contracted price.

How Much Do Mercenaries Cost in Manor Lords

Cost of Mercenaries: Mercenary costs vary, typically ranging from 30 to 90 personal wealth per month of service. Ensure you have sufficient personal wealth, which is distinct from regional wealth. Personal wealth is accrued through building a manor and setting taxation policies.



Strategic Deployment

Positioning Your Mercenaries

Movement and Deployment: Once hired, move your mercenaries to the desired region using standard RTS controls. Plan their route carefully to minimize the drain on your personal wealth during transportation.



Effective Use in Battle

Choosing the Right Mercenaries: Professional mercenary armies come well-equipped, often in mail armor, making them sturdy and defensive in battles. Alternatively, bandit groups are available at a lower cost but are equipped with inferior armor and weapons. These can be useful for expendable forces or distraction tactics.



Long-Term Planning

Managing Costs: Keep a close watch on your financial reserves to ensure that the upkeep of mercenaries does not deplete your personal wealth. Plan for the duration of their contract and anticipate the financial impact based on how long you will need their services.

Tactical Considerations: Use mercenaries strategically to bolster your defenses or to launch significant offensives where your regular troops might be insufficient. Consider mercenaries as a temporary solution to immediate threats rather than a permanent fixture of your army due to their high maintenance cost.



Mercenaries in Manor Lords are a powerful but costly resource. They provide a crucial backup that can tip the scales in your favor during critical battles. By understanding the recruitment process, managing the financial implications, and deploying these troops strategically, you can maximize their effectiveness while safeguarding your settlement's economy and stability. Properly integrated, mercenaries can serve as a decisive force in your quest for dominance and survival in the harsh medieval landscape of Manor Lords.