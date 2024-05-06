Key Takeaways Construct manor building as financial hub.

Tax subjects to generate primary treasury wealth.

Use wealth for retainers, mercenaries, and taxes.

In Manor Lords, managing your treasury wealth is critical to building a successful estate and formidable military force. This guide will take you through everything you need to know about the treasury system, from setting up your manor and generating income through taxes to spending your wealth on mercenaries and upgrading your retainers.

Keep in mind, Treasury Wealth is a different system from Regional Wealth!

Setting Up Your Treasury in Manor Lords

1. Building the Manor

The first step in accessing the treasury wealth system is to construct the manor building within your estate. This serves as the central hub for your financial operations.

2. Implementing Taxation

Once your manor is established, you can set an income tax rate. This tax is levied on your subjects and flows directly into your treasury, thus forming your primary source of treasury wealth.

How to Use Treasury Wealth

1. Military Expenditures:

Treasury wealth is predominantly used to strengthen and expand your military capabilities. Here are the main avenues for military spending: a. Retainers: Hiring and Upgrading Retainers: You can hire new retainers for 50 Treasury Wealth each and upgrade them with better armor. Importing plate armor costs 18 Treasury Wealth, while local plate armor is more affordable at 9 Treasury Wealth. Managing Retainers: Access the army menu from the manor, select retainers, and move to the customization menu to change their appearance and equip them with imported armor. b. Mercenaries: Hiring Mercenaries: This is done through the army panel. Click on the create a new unit menu, then select the coin icon to open the hire mercenary screen. The cost ranges from 30 to 110 Treasury Wealth per month, depending on the type of mercenary unit. Contract Terms: Keep an eye on the monthly charges for mercenaries. These fees continue until you disband the unit or it is defeated, so managing these costs effectively is crucial to prevent depleting your treasury unnecessarily.



Strategic Tips for Managing Treasury Wealth

Balancing Income and Expenditures: Always ensure that your taxation policy is balanced with your expenditures. Overtaxing can lead to discontent among your populace, while undertaxing may not provide sufficient funds for critical military upgrades and expansion.

Continuous Monitoring: Regularly check your treasury balance and adjust your spending strategies based on your current financial health and military needs.

Regularly check your treasury balance and adjust your spending strategies based on your current financial health and military needs. Expanding Revenue Streams: Besides taxation, explore other methods like trading or special manor events that can increase your treasury wealth without increasing taxes.

Besides taxation, explore other methods like trading or special manor events that can increase your treasury wealth without increasing taxes. Utilizing Food Donations: Another way to increase your influence and indirectly boost your treasury wealth is through food donations from your manor. These can improve relations and stability within your estate, indirectly benefiting your economic status.

Managing your treasury in Manor Lords is a dynamic and essential part of the game that requires careful planning and strategic foresight. By effectively building and managing your manor, setting wise tax policies, and making judicious military expenditures, you can ensure the prosperity and security of your estate. Remember, a well-filled treasury is the backbone of a strong army and a thriving manor!