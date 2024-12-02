Multiple NASCAR games are getting a permanant pit stop because they are getting delisted from all digital storefronts on December 31. Publisher Motorsport Games affirms the games will be playable after the date, however.

Motorsport Games Delists NASCAR Titles

After iRacing gained the NASCAR license earlier this year, Motorsport Games has announced that it will be delisting its NASCAR-franchise titles, such as the Heat series and Rivals entries, on December 31. The DLC will also be removed from stores, such as Steam and the PlayStation Store.

"Please lookout for various platform promotions this December to complete your NASCAR console game collection while you can," said Motorsport Games on social media. "We sincerely thank our community for the enthusiasm and support you’ve shown for these games over the years and hope you have enjoyed racing with us."

Until December 4, multiple NASCAR games are on a steep discount on Steam. NASCAR Heat 5, for example, has a 75% off sale on Valve's platform. Other discounts include:

NASCAR 21: Ignition - 90% off

NASCAR Heat 4 - 75% off

NASCAR Heat 2 - 90% off

NASCAR Heat Evolution - 90% off

NASCAR '15 Victory Edition - 90% off

The DLC content is also significantly discounted for those who want to test their racing skills in several NASCAR games.

Forza Motorsport also has NASCAR-themed content for those who want to race on Xbox and PC systems.

NASCAR Heat 5 has a relatively good response from the Steam community. It has an overall 82% Very Positive rating. The Recent Reviews score is very high at 97%. "If you're looking for good, happy racing vibes and a diverse assortment of tracks and difficulties, this is a good game for you," said one reviewer lamp on Steam.

iRacing Takes Pole Position

iRacing will be making future NASCAR titles for the foreseeable future. "Having the ability to build a NASCAR console game is a privilege we promise to execute with the utmost care," said the company's President Tony Gardner. "We look forward to working diligently with NASCAR industry stakeholders to deliver a product that provides an amazing experience for the gaming community and NASCAR fans worldwide."

iRacing has a successful game of the same name with a Very Positive score on Steam. It has continuously updated the game with a June 2024 update including the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R and the Ford Mustang GT3. It is run with a subscription model through Steam rather than a full price.