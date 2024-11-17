In Mario & Luigi: Brothership, your first taste of high-stakes battles will come from your second visit to Rumbla Island. As you will learn from Mario and Luigi's first visit to the Island, the Guardarms have been terrorizing the locals by destroying their artwork. While Mario and Luigi have relinked the Island to Shipshape Island, the enemies have come back and brought along the mastermind of it all: Gorumbla (LV.7). The boss makes it loud and clear that he doesn’t like either of the brothers nor the others on the Island for making him an outcast. With this being said, the battle will soon begin.

Make the trip to the Store on the Island to buy healing items such as Mushrooms and Nuts.

Defensive Tactics

Tactics Defense Position Attacks Tactic #1 Hands Over Head Use Hammer attacks Tactic #2 Hands In Front Use Jump Attacks

Attack Patterns

Attacks Move Dodge Counter Attack 1 Dashes towards Mario or Luigi Jump as Gorumbla gets closer to avoid getting hit Jump earlier to land on Gorumbla’s head Attack 2 Throws a left and right hook, then performs a headbutt on Mario or Luigi Jump as soon as Gorumbla swings his arms or head towards you Jump onto Gorumbla’s head as he performs his headbutt attack Attack 3 Shoots Debris from the sky at both Mario and Luigi N/A Press A or B as soon as the debris is in front of Mario and Luigi to swing it at Gorumbla Attack 4 Smashes his left (Mario) or right (Luigi) hand and sends a shockwave through the ground Jump as the shockwaves get closer to Mario or Luigi N/A

How to Use Luigi Logic